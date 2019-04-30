Wednesday, May 1
Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up
ILWACO — It’s time to get ready for the season annual Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up. Volunteers requested for May 1 through May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general clean up from downtown to the Port of Ilwaco. The focus includes the parade route, but residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by sprucing up their areas and curb appeal. Red, white and blue themed decor is encouraged. The Ilwaco Children’s Parade is set for May 4 in conjunction with Loyalty Days weekend and the kick off of the Ilwaco Saturday Market and fishing season in Ilwaco. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves; basic weeding tools and trash pickup tools if they have them. Volunteers should meet at the old Red’s lot downtown, next to the pharmacy. Volunteers may contact Jenna Austin for more information at 360-642-0771.
Apply for 2019 Don Tapio Scholarship
PACIFIC & GRAYS HARBOR COUNTIES — WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties continue to accept applications for a $1,000 scholarship for seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties high schools (including alternative and homeschooled students). Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or by contacting bradbury1285@comcast.net or at 360-495-4086. The applicants will submit all completed documents to the WSU Extension office via mail at P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541 or drop off at 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. The application period runs until May 1, (postmarked no later than May 1). The selection of the recipient will be under the direction of the Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship Committee. Applicants will be notified by mail of the decision.
Peace of Mind coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County offers open coffee hours every first and third Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop in Ocean Park. Confidential, supportive sharing focused on self-care and personal strengths. Contact Barbara at 360-244-5566 or info@pompc.org.
'The Princess Bride'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 there will be a free showing of the fun 1987 movie “The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, May 2
National Day of Prayer
OCEAN PARK — Thursday, May 2, is the National Day of Prayer. On that day, Ocean Park Community Church, located at 268th and Vernon Avenue in Ocean Park, will host its 15th annual NDOP Prayer Breakfast; the 68th National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme is “Love One Another,” and Rep. Jim Walsh will speak. John Hancock signed a congressional order establishing the first Day of Prayer in 1775. Our modern observance was established, when a resolution was unanimously passed by Congress and signed by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, a statute was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan, designating the first Thursday in May as the annual National Day of Prayer. Join voice with believers around this country and gather to demonstrate trust to God, express thanks for many blessings we enjoy, and to pray for this great nation. This event will be filled with ceremony, song and testimony, as well as prayer for you, and many other points of impact. R.S.V.P. is required. Please contact 360-665-4548 or email to vmcole2@aol.com.
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has re-scheduled their meeting to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Friday, May 3
Loyalty Day 'Standing Together'
PENINSULA — The 69th annual Loyalty Days begin Friday, May 3, and run through Sunday, May 5. The theme of this year’s event is “Standing Together.” On Friday, May 3, come to the Friday Night Follies Talent Show beginning at 7 p.m. at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. Then on Saturday, May 4, enjoy at 11 a.m. there is entertainment, parade registration and vendors and kids parade which starts at noon in downtown Ilwaco. The Coast Guard display is at the Ilwaco Boat Basin. In addition, Saturday Market opens this weekend. There will be an Oyster Feed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Club. Open to public the event is sponsored by Long Beach Elks BPOE #1937. On Sunday, May is the Loyalty Day parade beginning at 1 p.m. See complete schedule on page A9.
Farcical comedy
RAYMOND — The Willapa Players at the Hannan Playhouse present Curtain Up! a two-act farcical comedy! A group of women inherit equal shares in an old ruined theater and get involved in all kinds of chaos and high jinx to save it from destruction. Directed by Liz McCollum, the cast consists of Bre Amacher, Marissa Hurley, Charity Royanne, Deborah Sturgill and Nadine Zakel. Show times are Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. The play runs the following weekend as well, with the same days and start times. The Hannan Playhouse is located at 518 8th Street in Raymond. Tickets are $10, with students and seniors over age 62 at $8. Tickets available at the door, or in advance at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Pharmacy and Everyone's Video and More. Curtain Up! has been described as a mad play full of dynamism, momentum, funny dialogue, great surprises and lots of laughter and a little bit of salty language too! If you have questions call Willapa Players at 360-942-8368.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., May 3 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, May 4
Concert in Naselle
NASELLE — The Naselle Community Center is hosting another concert held here in Naselle on Saturday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by desserts and coffee downstairs. The Naselle Community Center is located on 14 Parpala Road. Contact Barb Swanson for more information at 360-484-3602. See details on this page.
Alumni Challenge
ILWACO — On May 4 beginning at 6 p.m., come watch youth versus experience when the Ilwaco Basketball players take on the Ilwaco Alumni. Admission is $5 (children 6 and under admitted free). Concessions will available. Interested in being part of the alumni team? Participants receive a team shirt and all the glory you can relive. Contact Kelli at 360-642-3731 ext. 225 to sign up and get more information. This is a fundraiser for the Ilwaco chapter of the National Honor Society.
Bayside Singers
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers a 30-member choral group is offering their annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 at the Chinook Event Center, and Saturday May 11 at Ocean Park Lutheran Church. Bayside Singers will perform “Musical Memories,” in addition to other favorite selections under the direction of Barbara Poulshock, with accompaniment by Barbara Bate. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Loyalty Day 'Standing Together'
PENINSULA — The 69th annual Loyalty Days continues through Sunday, May 5. The theme of this year’s event is “Standing Together.” On Saturday, May 4, enjoy at 11 a.m. there is entertainment, parade registration and vendors and kids parade which starts at noon in downtown Ilwaco. The Coast Guard display is at the Ilwaco Boat Basin. In addition, Saturday Market opens this weekend. There will be an Oyster Feed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Club. Open to public the event is sponsored by Long Beach Elks BPOE #1937. On Sunday, May is the Loyalty Day parade beginning at 1 p.m.
WSU Master Gardeners class
GRAYS HARBOR — The WSU Master Gardeners present their last workshop of the spring season on May 4. This class will enable participants to take a guided tour of the award-winning Demonstration Garden at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds, learning landscape design ideas. Master Gardeners will talk about the history of the demonstration garden, then participants will be invited to explore the garden on their own. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. There is no charge to attend, and there is no pre-registration. At various focal points, in the garden, Master Gardeners will explain the process of designing the sections and their special features; they will also highlight the plants that have successfully grown here. Areas of special interest include: the native plant garden, the raised beds, the greenhouse, the pollinator garden, the woody shrubs on the hillside, the wetland, and the xeriscape. At the end participants will regroup for a short presentation about the raised beds. Dress for the weather; depending on rainfall, though, the class may be held in the WSU Extension Office, which is adjacent to the demonstration garden. If you have questions call Mary at 360-580-3424 or email meshane@comcast.net.
Paper flower crafting
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Paper Flower Crafting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., May 4 for all ages. Join us to learn a new paper flower technique each Saturday morning. On June 1, we will frame and display our floral creations in the library. We will share our paper artistry with the community all month long! All materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Hason Davis book signing
ILWACO — On May 4 for one day only, the Loyalty Days Foundation and Time Enough Books are hosting writer Hasan Davis from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Time Enough Books at the Port of Ilwaco. Davis is a national presenter and an international best-selling author. He will be signing his two books, “Journey York” and “Written Off.” He will also be the grand marshall for the 69th annual Loyalty Days Parade. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and talk to this author. If you have questions call 360-642-7667.
Surfside Golf
SURFSIDE — On May 4, Surfside Men’s and Ladies Golf Scholarship Tournament will be held at the Surfside Golf Course. Check is at 7:30 a.m., tee off at 8 a.m. This is an 18-hole, two-person scramble with shotgun start. Green fees are $25 and the event fee is $30, which includes a sack lunch. Cart and club rental available. Tournament proceeds support scholarships for 2019 Ilwaco High graduates and recent graduates with an interest in golf. For information call Brian at 360-977-3292.
Sunday, May 5
Loyalty Day 'Standing Together'
PENINSULA — The 69th annual Loyalty Days continues through Sunday, May 5. The theme of this year’s event is “Standing Together.” On Sunday, May is the Loyalty Day parade beginning at 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in Veterans Fields at 3rd and Oregon Ave S behind the police station and Funland. Please have a member of your group in attendance.
Fire truck rides for kids
ILWACO — There will be fire truck rides for kids from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ilwaco Fire Hall and a light lunch for parade participants from 10 a.m. to noon at the Long Beach Fire Hall.
Monday, May 6
Long Beach council
LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at city hall located at 115 Bolstad Avenue West. The agenda is available at www.longbeachwa.gov/ or at city hall prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Call 642-4421 for additional information.
Tuesday, May 7
Pastel painting demo
ILWACO — On Tuesday, May 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., instructor Susan Mitchell is offering a free pastel painting demo at Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco. Mitchell will be offering a regular class at Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. This is a free demo and registering is not required. We hope to see you there! Check out all of classes at: www.ghc.edu/ce.
Movie Night at the Library
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library presents Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., May 7 for adults and teens. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases! Movies may be PG-13 rated – suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week's title. Popcorn provided courtesy of the Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library. For more information call 360-484-3877.
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
Wednesday, May 8
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — Village Club's next meeting is Wednesday, May 8, at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). On the agenda, District #1 Fire Chief Jacob Brundage has a very interesting presentation. They will also talk over the disturbing finds at our recent Roadside Trash Pick Up and plans for future cleanups. Village Club invites people living in Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach to come see what we are about! For more information visit our Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298.
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is holding a book discussion from 2 to 3:30 p.m., May 7 for adults. Join in a discussion of "Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis" by Timothy Egan. For more information call 360-665-4184.
'From Here to Eternity'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 there will be a free showing of the 1953 movie “From Here to Eternity,” Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Naselle Schools drama
NASELLE — Naselle Drama Club performs Annie Jr. beginning Friday May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical, Annie Jr. tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. This is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. The doors will open and tickets will go on sale, 30 minutes before the start of the show. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile.” Annie Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.
10th Annual Wellness Walk
LONG BEACH — The 10th annual Wellness Walk for all ages starts at the Bolstad Approach in Long Beach 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11 and goes to Clark's Tree and back. This year's walk includes special raffle prizes, a silent auction, gifts for children, and new T-shirts for women and men showing both Peace of Mind Pacific County and the Stepping Up Initiative. For more information call 360-642-3448, email info@pompc.org or Facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty.
Brownsmead Flats to perform
RAYMOND — Join Sunday Afternoon Live on Mother’s Day, May 12 at 2 p.m., to enjoy Brownsmead Flats as they perform “Crabgrass,” their own version of bluegrass music, with a Pacific Northwest Maritime flavor. Hailing from Astoria, Brownsmead Flats is a string band consisting of guitar, banjo, bass and mandolin, with a little harmonica, fiddle and hammered dulcimer thrown in. Steeped in the folk-style tradition, Brownsmead Flats plays traditional, popular and original songs; their music appeals to all ages, and toe-tapping, dancing and singing along are encouraged. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org or by calling 360-836-4419. The show is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, Seaquest Motel and the Lornett Apartments.
Peninsula Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is May 13. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show 'n Tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If you have questions call 360-607-0617.
American Legion meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. A potluck of good food will precede the meetings of both groups who will be planning future activities. All are welcome to attend and share some time with veterans and their families. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Jam session
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Jam Sessions have moved to the second and fourth Monday each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 352-586-0082 for more information.
Annual Surf Perch Derby
LONG BEACH — Come enter Long Beach Washington’s Annual Surf Perch Derby on Saturday, May 18. Guaranteed cash prizes! Winners based on total weight of catch for individuals or 3-person teams. The entry fee is $30 per person pre-registration or $35 day of the tournament and includes an “all you can eat pancakes” breakfast from 6 to 11 am. Enjoy the world-famous breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, cranberry juice, coffee and milk. Open to the public; Extra meals are $9 per person ($4 kids 12 and under). All fishermen MUST check in before going fishing. The registration, mandatory sign-in, and weigh-in booth is on the north end of the Bolstad beach approach in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by the Long Beach Lions. If you have questions, contact Larry Cook at 360-665-6084 and leave a message.
'Coming Home: WWI & American Legion'
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial.” This special exhibition opens on Saturday, May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco, WA. The exhibition will be on view until July 6. The final battles of World War I were hard-fought and bloody. One of the largest battles to end the war was the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, fought from September 26, 1918 until the Armistice of November 11, 1918, a total of 47 days. Ilwaco resident, Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered October 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. This special exhibition opens on Saturday May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Chinook Indian Nation
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at a special time of 9 a.m., on Saturday May 18, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. A work party will follow lunch. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
'Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693'
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop’s next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event, “Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693” by Cameron La Follette, will be on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. It has long been known that a large ship, probably Spanish, wrecked on Nehalem Spit centuries ago. Cameron La Follette and her team of independent researchers spearheaded research into Spanish, Philippine and Mexican archival sources that revealed for the first-time information about Captain Iñiguez del Bayo, the crew, the cargo, the ship, and the fabled Manila trade of which the Santo Cristo de Burgos was a part. This talk will summarize these fascinating archival findings, the Native traditions about the shipwreck, and the 150-year aftermath of treasure-hunting in the Neahkahnie area that the galleon wreck ignited. La Follette is the director of Oregon Coast Alliance. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
WISe program
ILWACO — WISe, (Wrap-Around With Intensive Services) is a program being offered through Willapa Behavioral Health. As an outreach of the Washington State WISe Program, they offer an opportunity to get together once a month (every third Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room, attached to the library). The next meeting is May 21. A light dinner will be offered, and they have incentive cards for participating families. Family, Youth, and System Partner Round Tables (FYSPRT) meetings are offered as a forum to bring community members together to identify needs in the community and work to address those needs. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3787 or 360-218-7065 for information.
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — On June 2nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Summer Salsa Fundraiser will be held at the historic Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. This is a benefit for our immigrant families impacted by ICE. Enjoy taco bar buffet, local musicians Brian O’Conner and Barbara Bate, silent auction featuring local artists and experiences, no-host bar and more. Tickets are $15 each, available online at pcisupport.org/summer-salsa or at South Bend Pharmacy, Pioneer Grocery in South Bend, Long Beach Pharmacy, Ilwaco Pharmacy, and Ocean Park Pharmacy. This event is present by Pacific County Immigrant Support. For donations or questions visit pcisupport.org or email info@pcisupport.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is June 5. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.