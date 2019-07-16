Wednesday, July 17
Graveyard of the Pacific
ILWACO — On July 17 beginning at 7 p.m., come to the Benson Beach Amphitheater for this fascinating program. Journey through space and time in a magic boat to learn about our dangerous waters. Note: mosquitos may also attend so be prepared.) A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Thursday, July 18
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., July 18 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
End of the Stone Age
ILWACO — On July 18 beginning at 7 p.m., come to the Benson Beach Amphitheater and hear the tale of George Ramsay, who witnessed the end of the Stone Age, met Lewis and Clark, helped the founders of Astoria, and narrowly escaped being flown up! A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Friday, July 19
“Blithe Spirit”
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players presents “Blithe Spirit,” a light comedy in three acts. Performances will be at 7 p.m., on July 19 and 20, July 26 and 27 and at 2 p.m. on July 21 and July 28, at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE In Ilwaco. Blithe Spirit is a comic play by Noël Coward. The play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book, and of course things backfire. The playhouse now has a liquor license and wine will be available for sale. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Old Towne Café in Ilwaco and at Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach as well as at the door, if available. No credit or debit cards are accepted. More information is at www.pentila-players.com.
Summer Art Studio Tour
PENINSULA — The first annual PAA Summer Studio Tour is set for Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Ilwaco to Oysterville. (Some studios will be open on Sunday also.) Open Studio Tours are free self-guided tours where 25 or more local artists open their studios to the public and share how and where their art is created. This is a unique opportunity to visit artists and artisans, view diverse works and buy pieces specifically created or made available for this event. Professional artists open their studios to provide demonstrations and display their work in many different mediums such as pottery, painting, soap making, jewelry, assemblage, mixed media, wood carving, mosaics, photography and other interesting art forms. This annual event is a “must see” for regional artists and art lovers. Maps to the studios will be available mid-June from many local businesses as well as the PAA website, www.beachartist.org. For information email penart321@gmail.com.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., July 19 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music will be provided Ron Barnes and environmental educator Martha Williams, with a free earth friendly craftin. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 20
Bear River Archers 3D shoot
LONG BEACH — The Bear River Archers are holding a 3D archery shoot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. Registration for one or two days is available for adults, youth and kids under 12 participate for free. The range is on Hwy 101 off Sandridge Road. Head north for about 2 miles to 85th Street and turn right. If you have questions call Ruth at 360-783-2341.
Ocean Park Community Garden
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Community Gardens are having a work party to paint garden boxes and spread bark-mulch on the pathways on July 20 and July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Please bring an extra rake or two if you have them. If you have questions call Gary at 360-643-1728 (ibmerlin27@gmail.com).
Kitten Shower at the Humane Society
LONG BEACH — The South Pacific County Humane Society is having their annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter located at 330 2nd Street. This is a fun family event with cupcakes and punch. They have many adorable kittens waiting for their “furever” home. Bring a kitten shower gift and receive 10% off adoption fees of $100 or two kittens for $150. Shower gift wish list includes: Purina Kitten Chow, mini miracle nipples, toys (balls, mice, springs), Kitten Milk Replacement (KMR), canned food — pate, fleece baby blankets, and heating pad (not auto shut-off). If you have questions call Sandy at 360-665-0077.
“Mary Poppins”
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is presenting their summer production of Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical, through July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater. The play is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the PAPA website, http://www.papatheater.com/ooam-tickets, and at the Okie’s Sentry customer service counter in Ocean Park. Plan now to attend for a fun, family evening or afternoon.
Christmas in July
LONG BEACH — Toys for Peninsula Kids is celebrating Christmas in July. On Saturday, July 20, come meet Santa at the Neptune Theatre at 10 a.m. and enjoy “The Indian in the Cupboard” movie that starts 10:30 a.m. This film is a 1995 American family fantasy drama film directed by Frank Oz and written by Melissa Mathison, based on the children's book of the same name by Lynne Reid Banks. The show is free with a donation of a new, upwrapped toy suggested. Toy donation boxes are at the following locations during July: Bank of the Pacific in Long Beach and Ocean Park; Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union in Long Beach and Ocean Park and at Dennis Company. Some come enjoy a free movie and help others enjoy Christmas. If you have questions call PDFC No. 1 at 360-665-4451 for information.
“Court Jester”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Court Jester,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. The Court Jester is a 1956 musical-comedy film starring Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury and Cecil Parker.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, July 21
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on July 21 at 3 p.m. Pastor Greg Ikehara Martin from Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church will lead the services. Music will be provided Tanz and Sea Strings. Sandra Nielson will play the old-fashioned pump organ as accompaniment to the traditional hymn-singing. Anne Driscoll will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Beards Hollow Guided Bird Walk
ILWACO — On July 21 beginning at 9 a.m., come to Cape Disappointment State Park and experience the diverse habitats and birds of Cape Disappointment. A gentle walk through forest, wetlands, and beach yields many opportunities. Bring your own binoculars for this one mile easy round trip walk. Meet at the Beards Hollow parking lot. A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music is played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, July 22
Jam session
SURFSIDE — Grab your favorite instrument and some to the jam sessions the second and fourth Monday of the month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 665-0146 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
Tuesday, July 23
POMPC Community Appreciation Picnic
KLIPSAN BEACH — Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) will host its third annual Community Appreciation Picnic on Tuesday, July 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 1615 217th Place and Pacific Highway, south of Ocean Park. The picnic site is to the east of the highway, near Golden Sands Assisted Living and the Peninsula Senior Activities Center. This family-friendly event includes a variety of traditional picnic foods, music from the OPUS ukulele club, and games for all ages. Anyone is welcome to come; an RSVP is helpful for arranging seating. Balloons will indicate the picnic site and parking locations. To RSVP phone 360-642-3448 or email info@pompc.org.
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market begins Tuesday, July 23 at the Grange and runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, July 24
Community Education Summer Classes
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Summer registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolor Collage, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Social Media, Intro to Digital Photography, Microsoft Excel, Oil Pastel Painting, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics! It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Stop by and see all of the programs we have to offer — there is something here for everyone! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Future Events
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for “A Course in Miracles” will be offered on July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. The next class will be offered on June 27. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities in continue in downtown Long Beach. The next concert will be on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field with the group “Tropical Storm,” a group that plays tropical/rock style music along with the pan man, Terry Baber. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Shoeboxes of Joy Bake Sale
LONG BEACH — On Friday, July 26 and Saturday July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Depot building located at 102 3rd St. in Long Beach, across from Dennis Company, the Shoeboxes of Joy group will hold their 2nd annual Getting to Know Us Bake Sale. Learn about this group and the gifts they gather for the elderly and disabled. There are many ways volunteers can help. Come enjoy some treats and celebrate Christmas in July. For information contact DeAnn at 206-719-3112.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Sandsations
LONG BEACH — The annual sand-sculpting extravaganza known as Sandsations returns to Long Beach for four days of fun! The event, which is open to sand castle builders of every age and skill level, unfolds near the Bolstad beach approach and along the shoreline from Friday through Sunday. The Sandsations trailer will be open for registration, information, T-shirts and more at the Bolstad beach approach. The completed sculptures will remain available for viewing and photos, depending on tides and weather.
Rodeo
LONG BEACH — The 74th annual Peninsula Saddle Club’s Rodeo is coming July 27 and July 28 at 6407 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The rodeo runs at 1 p.m. both days. There will be a rodeo parade on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. through downtown Long Beach. The Cowboy Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be the drill team demonstration, rodeo clown, mechanical bull, beer garden and more. If you have questions call 800-451-2542 or visit www.peninsulasaddleclub.com.
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on August 12 and goes through August 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Pig Roast & Salmon BBQ
CHINOOK — The hogs are running for the Port of Chinook at the annual pig roast and salmon barbeque luau set for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chinook Event Center. Enjoy the barbecue park and salmon, plus meatballs, Hawaiian rice, Asian salad and dessert all for just $20 for adults or $10 for kids under 12. Get your tickets at the door or by calling 503-238-4517. Sponsored by the Chinook Port Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and facility enhancement for the Port of Chinook through community support.
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and The Harp Attack with Franco Paletta. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
