Wednesday, July 31
Community Education Summer Classes
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Summer registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolor Collage, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Social Media, Intro to Digital Photography, Microsoft Excel, Oil Pastel Painting, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Discussion of Columbia River fishery policies
OLYMPIA — The public is invited to attend a meeting of members of the Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions to discuss next steps in the review of salmon management on the Columbia River. The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission Room located at 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr. S.E. in Salem. The public is welcome to attend, but public comment will not be taken at the meeting. This meeting will include providing a significant amount of background material. The meeting will also be streamed online. The Aug. 1 meeting will include an overview of Columbia River fishery management, progress to date from the past PRC meetings, and discussions on ways to improve policy and regulatory concurrence between the two states in 2020 and beyond. The committee is also expected to discuss a schedule for future meetings. In 2018, WDFW finalized its five-year performance review of the Columbia River Basin Salmon Management Policy of 2013. That review can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/02029/.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
Friday, Aug. 2
Get hooked on Ilwaco!
ILWACO — The Ilwaco First Friday art walk is Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting with the Ocean Beach Hospital, Timberland Regional Library and Antique Gallery in downtown and continuing at the Port of Ilwaco with lots of art to discover. Members of the local Peninsula Artist Association and Ilwaco’s High School students are showing their talent. Galleries along the port keep their doors open late, so you can get a chance to take it all in: whimsical watercolors by Don Nisbett, one of a kind silver jewelry with local beach gold by Luisa Mack, wonderfully crafted wooden bowls by Richard Schroeder, mono-prints and oil paintings at Marie Powell Gallery, a variety of art at Skywater Ventures and RiversZen’s Yoga Studio. Find a new favorite book at Time Enough Books and fiber arts at Purly Shells. Salt Hotel & Pub and OleBob’s Galley Cafe are showcasing local artists and have all the fresh seafood you could ever want! See what’s going on at Grays Harbor College Community Education Center — they have great painting classes, meet their instructors and you can get creative, too! Join in for the last art walk of the season! Maps are available at any of the participating businesses. Watch for the “art walk” flags around town!
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 2 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music presented Marianne Fleming and there will be face-painting with Granmer Orchid, the mermaid. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Books! Books! Books!
RAYMOND — The Big Book Sale at the Raymond Library will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Now is the perfect time to donate your books you no longer need such as children’s, science, art, gardening, fiction, history, biography, and anything else you’ve got. This is the big annual fundraiser the Friends of the Raymond Library holds annually during the Willapa Harbor Festival, and the proceeds fund the library programs you all cherish, as well as the Kindles we give away every March as prizes in the Adult Winter Reading program. Please drop them off at the Raymond library, and we ask that you donate books in good condition only (nothing moldy or smelly). For information call 360-942-5515.
Annual quilt show
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Quilt guild 2019 “Quilts On The Willapa” show will take place Aug. 2 and 3 at Raymond High School, 1016 Commercial St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event will have something different: Washington Stars Quilt Guild in Olympia will have quilts on display and for sale during the show. Some regular features of the show include vendors and sewing machine repairs. Susan and Ken Rauch from Quilt Harbor in Aberdeen will be on hand with fabrics, machines and demos, and Ken will offer sewing machine repairs during the two-day show. Debbie Betrozoff from Round It Up Quilting Fabric on Hwy 6, Raymond, also will be on hand with her selection of fabrics. Items made by local quilters will be available for sale on a boutique table under direction of Virginia Wallace. Also, tickets will be sold for a chance to win a quilt made by the Willapa Harbor Quilters. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the guild’s program to make patriotic quilts for local veterans. Approximately 150 quilts have been presented to veterans during the past five years. For more information about the show, or Willapa Harbor Quilters, call Beth Gill, guild president, at 360-660-0036.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Seafood and Crawfish Boil
BROWNSMEAD — The Brownsmead Grange is holding its 4th annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser Saturday Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a great, family friendly event, serving the community with a family-style dinner of various seafoods, topped off by fresh crawfish both sweet and spicy. There is beer and wine available, and music and fun for all. Tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased prior to July 31 online. You can find tickets at the Brownsmead Grange event page on Facebook or at https://brownsmeadgrange.ticketspice.com/crawfish2019 You must purchase a ticket beforehand, as they will not be available at the door. All proceeds go to the Brownsmead Grange for repair and maintenance of this fine community hall. Don’t miss an amazing meal and good times with your neighbors. For further information please call 503-458-5229 or email BrownsmeadGrange@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brownsmeadgrange for tickets. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matti Raihala at 503-458-5229 or email at BrownsmeadGrange@gmail.com.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. The is a 1968 comedy film produced by Walt Disney Productions starring Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes.
HAVA Garage Sale
RAYMOND — On Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals is having a garage sale at the port dock next to 341 Peters Street in Raymond. For information call 360-942-4716 or hava@hava-heart.org.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. Pat McKibbin, lay minister will lead the services. Music will be provided by Fred Carter, singer and guitarist. Suzanne Knutzen will play the old-fashioned pump organ as accompaniment to the traditional hymn-singing. Susan Holway will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Monday, Aug. 5
Actors wanted
ILWACO — Peninsula Players are seeking actors to appear in the troupe’s latest production. Actors will not have to memorize their lines because the pieces will be presented in an old-style radio format with scripts on stage, said board member Andy Tauber. The plays are “Frankenstein,” Dracula” and “Marionettes, Inc.” “Dracula” will be performed 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and kick off children’s Halloween trick or treating. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Aug. 14, and Aug. 15, at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco. The three radio plays will be presented Sept. 20 to Sept. 29. For details, contact Tauber at andytauber@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market begins Tuesday, July 23 at the Grange and runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO – The U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 meets at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The men and women of the flotilla are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their focus is on recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship and they provide boating education courses and vessel inspections. Members have fun learning new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
POMPC Coffee Hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Kids Show
SEAVIEW — Sou’Wester Lodge is hosting a free, all ages kids show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Lodge. The show features “Mr. Ben.” Mr. Ben plays live music for kids and families in and around Portland. His shows are the perfect blend of entertainment and education. Your child can participate as much or as little as they choose — they are free to explore new musical ideas and concepts at their own pace and in their own way. For information go to www.mrbenmusic.com.
Future Events
Info & Assistance
OCEAN PARK — Do you need information and assistance? If you would benefit from a little help filling out forms, reading difficult correspondence, or understanding government programs, come to the Ocean Park Fire Station, located at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions please feel free to call 360-642-3634.
Canning for Kids
LONG BEACH — During the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 16 (tentative) there will be a free class for youth in middle school and up to learn how to can peaches. All supplies are provided. Call Dale Shoemaker at 360-431-7061 to get more details and sign up.
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on August 12 and goes through August 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is Aug. 12. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for show ‘n tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Pig Roast & Salmon BBQ
CHINOOK — The hogs are running for the Port of Chinook at the annual pig roast and salmon barbecue luau set for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chinook Event Center. Enjoy the barbecue pork and salmon, plus meatballs, Hawaiian rice, Asian salad and dessert all for just $20 for adults or $10 for kids under 12. Get your tickets at the door or by calling 503-238-4517. Sponsored by the Chinook Port Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and facility enhancement for the Port of Chinook through community support.
Free Concert in Astoria
ASTORIA — Columbia River Symphony will present a free concert on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Astoria High School Auditorium, 1001 W Marine Dr. For the sixth year, musicians from Northwest Oregon’s Columbia River Symphony and Vancouver Washington’s Beacock Music Concert Band will pool their talents in the spirit of Astoria Regatta’s celebration with a family friendly “Summer Pops” concert. This exciting program features selections from popular Hollywood films, musicals, video games including classics and more. The Celebratory Regatta concert is free, families and children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Any/all donations will be graciously accepted. Your donations will help support and sustain the symphony and its vision by covering the costs of concert venues, sheet music and programs. For more information about joining the symphony or information about upcoming concerts, please visit www.columbiariversymphony.org or call 1-503-836-2198, or email: crsmusicians@gmail.com.
IHS Alumni Association Reunion
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Alumni Association will be hosting the IHS All-School Picnic/Reunion on Saturday Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IHS Football Field. Admission is free, though donations are welcomed to support this annual event. The IHS Sports Boosters food trailer will be serving food for purchase at the picnic. Come and visit with the many IHS Alumnus who will be attending. If you have questions contact Mary Ann Aase Lee at 360-450-8680.
Jazz and Oysters
OCEAN PARK — Jazz & Oysters, the perennial match up of music and mollusks, will be held at Nahcotta Boat Basin in Ocean Park on Aug. 17 starting at noon. Music will end at 6:30 p.m. The daylong event will feature four great jazz bands, as well as oysters grilled to perfection. For the jazz lover who doesn’t like oysters, an array of additional foods, as well as a variety of beverages including beer and wine will be served. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bring chairs or a blanket, the kids, dogs (on leashes) and enjoy a wonderful day of music and food! No outside food or beverages, please. Tickets are $25 for adults, kids 5 years old and under are free and ages 6 to 18 are half price. To pre-purchase tickets, go to watermusicfestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. Jazz & Oysters is part of the Water Music Society, a 35-year-old volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from all Water Music Society events benefit the Pacific County School District Music Programs of which the Ilwaco High School Band is a beneficiary.
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Seattle World Cruiser Project
LONG BEACH — Diane and Bob Dempster of the Seattle World Cruiser Project will be at the Kite Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 with a display explaining the project. They will be located toward the west end of Bolstad Avenue. For information go to www.seattleworldcruiser.org.
School Supplies
OCEAN PARK — On Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Pack2School Carnival and Student Resource Fair will be held at the Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Students will receive school supplies, personal care items, haircuts, students services community information, vaccines and more. Plus there will be a fire truck there, a bounce house, hot dogs and so much more at no charge. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
