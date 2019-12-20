Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Dinner
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks No. 1937 is hosting a free community Christmas dinner from noon to 3 p.m. at the lodge at 110 Pacific Ave, N. Individuals and families are encouraged to come eat. Home delivery is available for the homebound. Please call 360-642-2651 to make arrangements.
Holiday Closures
PENINSULA — The Chinook Observer will close early on Dec. 24, will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. All Timberland libraries will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25. In addition all banks, credit unions, city, county and state offices will be closed that date as well.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Rosburg Food Bank Closed
ROSBURG — The food bank at Johnson Park in Rosburg will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Fort Clatsop Holiday Happenings
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will offer special programs about the Corps of Discovery’s winter at Fort Clatsop on the days following Christmas. Starting Dec. 26, Fort Clatsop will feature scheduled living history programs by park rangers each day through Jan. 1 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. Rangers in period clothing will present flintlock muzzle-loading programs, demonstrations, talks and walks about various aspects of the explorers’ winter at Fort Clatsop. The visitor center also features exhibits, the Fort Clatsop Bookstore and movies in the theater. “A Clatsop Winter Story,” a 22-minute movie about the 1805-06 winter from a Clatsop Indian perspective, and “Lewis and Clark: Confluence of Time and Courage,” a 34-minute movie about the entire voyage, will be offered each hour. The park is closed on Christmas Eve Day, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Admission to the park is $7 per adult (increasing to $10/adult on January 1, 2020). Dogs that are leashed to their humans are welcome on the walks and at the outdoor programs. Passes to National Park Service sites and the Oregon Pacific Coast Pass are accepted for free admission. For further information, call the park at 503-861-4414 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Friday, Dec. 27
Frozen Movie, Sing-Along & More
ILWACO — From 4 p.m. to 6 pm., on Dec. 27. the Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting a showing of the movie “Frozen.” Come watch the movie with friends and family. There will be a sing-along, free popcorn and fun. Bring your own pillows, blankets and stuffed toys for an extra comfy experience. For information call 360-642-3908.
Cranberry Museum
LONG BEACH — The Cranberry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the winter. If you have questions call 360-642-5553.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Bring your technology questions to Ilwaco Timberland Library on Dec. 27 for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer teen tech tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-6423908 for information.
A Whale of a Good Time
COAST — Whale Watch Week along the coast is Dec. 27 through Dec. 31. Every winter, nearly 25,000 gray whales journey south along the western U.S. coast from Alaska to the warm lagoons near Baja, Mexico. This year, Whale Watch Week is Dec. 27 – 31, where you can view approximately 30 whales passing by every hour! Grab your binoculars and head to the 20 best places to spot whales along the coast. At each of these sites, volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions. The whales’ journey south is just one leg of their annual migration pattern. In spring, gray whales make their return trip northbound back home to Alaska generally from late March to May. So if you can’t make it to the coast this winter maybe you can catch the whales in late spring. See https://whalespoken.wordpress.com/ for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Family Play & Learn
OCEAN PARK — On Dec. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., come to Ocean Park Library at 1308 256th Place for activities for the whole family. Enjoy music, movement, books and activities. All ages are welcome. This is an early learning program. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1984 movie “The Neverending Story,” starring Noah Hathaway and Barrett Oliver; on the second screen will be a 1965 classic “Never Too Late,” starring Paul Ford and Maureen O’Sullivan. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit will run through January 2020. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Museum on Main Street. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Monday, Dec. 30
Winter Break
PACIFIC COUNTY — Schools in Naselle and on the Long Beach Peninsula will be closed until Monday, Jan. 6. Have a safe holiday break.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Gathering
ROSBURG — On Dec. 31, Johnson Park, at 30 Rosburg School Road, will be rocking with a holiday party that starts at 9 p.m. There will lots of games, movies, games and fun. Bring a finger food item to share and come ring in the new year with friends. For information call 360-465-2310.
Movie Night
NASELLE — On Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., teens and adults are invited to the Naselle Timberland Library meeting room to watch a movie. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movie. Check with the library for this week’s title. Popcorn provided by the Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library. Call 360-484-3877 with questions.
Fireworks on the Beach
LONG BEACH — On Dec. 31 at midnight there will be a fireworks show on the Bolstad approach at midnight to bring in 2020.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Holiday Closures
PENINSULA — The Chinook Observer will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. All Timberland libraries will be closed this date also. In addition all banks, credit unions, city, county and state offices will be closed that date as well.
State Parks offers two free days in January
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The first free day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. This year, more than 40 hikes are planned at dozens of state parks all over Washington. The second free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Future Events
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. The flotilla meets at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. Flotilla events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Book Discussion
OCEAN PARK — On Jan. 7 beginning at 2 p.m., adults are invited come to the Ocean Park Library for a discussion of the book, “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead. This book, tells the story of Cora and Caesar, two slaves in the southeastern United States during the 19th century who make a bid for freedom from their Georgia plantations by following the Underground Railroad. The novel won a 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. A copy of the book may be checked out at the library while supplies last. Call 360-665-4184 with questions.
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Jan. 8, parents of children 1- to 3-years old should attend; on Jan. 15, parents of children 3 to 5 years old should attend and on Jan. 22, parents and babies up to 1-year-old should attend. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
The History of Chum Salmon in the Columbia River
ASTORIA — On Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria there will be a Nature Matters presentation on chum salmon. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Presenters are Dr. Kris Homel and Derek Wiley, chum reintroduction coordinator and assistant with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), will describe historical and contemporary limiting factors and efforts to recover Chum salmon. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Veterans Gathering
OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Moose Lodge, at 25915 U Street, Ocean Park will hold a veteran only luncheon from noon to 2 p.m., on Jan. 9. Community members are invited to drop off homemade pies at the Moose the Tuesday before for this event. All veterans are invited to join together for a free lunch and conversation to honor their service. Please call Cliff at 360-244-0086 and let him know you will attend, or if you need transportation it can be provided with prior arrangements.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect (previously Project Homeless Connect) is coming Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to the Long Beach Elks Lodge. This is a one day, one place annual event coordinated by Peninsula Poverty Response. Individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness are welcomed at the door. All attendees have the opportunity to connect to much-needed services. With the help of our community service providers and our amazing community, our neighbors access these services. Volunteers from various businesses, religious groups, fraternities, and other organizations partner with providers of medical, legal, mental health, dental, housing, veterans’ benefits, veterinarian services and more. Guests spend the day with a guide who helps them navigate the event, ensuring they receive a warm meal, a haircut if desired, but most importantly, they provide a connection with fellow community members who genuinely care about their wellbeing. If you have any questions about the event, call 360-665-2327 or email ppramericorps@gmail.com.
