Wednesday, April 17
Erosion control
TOKELAND — On Wednesday, April 17 at the Shoalwater Community Center in Tokeland from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a public meeting. The purpose is to share comprehensive recommendations for long-term erosion controls along the North Cove/Tokeland shoreline of Willapa Bay, as developed over the past year by a collective team of geotech engineers, state and federal agency representatives, and community members funded for this task through a 2017 Brian Blake-sponsored state Legislative Community Project. At this meeting, the team will present the preferred alternatives as a demonstration of how the shoreline can be maintained without adverse impact to the environment and within state and federal regulatory requirements. For information call Kelly at 360-665-0115 or email kelly.rupp@leadtoresults.com.
Craft-n-Chat
RAYMOND — On April 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., adults are invited to Raymond Timberland Library for “Craft-n-Chat.” Bring your current project. Visit with others for ideas and suggestions! For more information call 360-942-2408.
Earn a GED
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Call to make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Peace of Mind coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County offers open coffee hours every first and third Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop in Ocean Park. Confidential, supportive sharing focused on self-care and personal strengths. Contact Barbara at 360-244-5566 or info@pompc.org.
'Mrs. Miniver'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, there will be a free showing of the Academy Award winning movie “Mrs. Miniver,” a 1942 classic starring Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, April 18
Play Group
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Play Group, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., April 18 for children. Songs, stories, and play for children birth to 6 years with a participating adult. Arrival and departure times are flexible. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Family Stories
RAYMOND — On April 18 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bring your children to Raymond Timberland Library for family storytime. Encourage literacy skills through art, music, and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Friday, April 19
Clam Festival begins
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Razor Clam Festival is coming April 19 through April 20. Participants can learn from longtime residents how to find, dig and clean razor clams, taste and vote for the best clam chowder, enjoy the clam fritter cook-off, visit with mermaids, enjoy musical entertainment, relax at a beer garden, enter contests, and more. Dig some clams on the beach pending approval by WDFW. You will need a 2019 license as of April 1, which can be purchased online or from local retailers. You must take the first 15 clams you dig regardless of size, and each digger’s catch must be kept in a separate container. On Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. come enjoy “Castletown” and “The Strange Tones.” For more information, go to http://longbeachrazorclamfestival.com/
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 19 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, April 20
Free shredding event
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strand Insurance is hosting a free shred event in their office parking lot at 205 Bolstad Avenue East in Long Beach. Paper documents only please. Protect yourself against identify theft and shred no longer needed documents. If you have questions, please call Strand at 360-642-2345.
AAUW to meet
OCEAN PARK — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 20, in the Ocean Park library. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Long, associate professor of political science at WSU Vancouver. She was a candidate for the U.S. House in 2018, running for Washington State’s Third Congressional District. Her topic is "Be the Change: Restoring Democracy through Civil Discussion." Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about the meeting or about AAUW, call 360-642-3076.
Clam festival & clam dig
Photography exhibit and concert
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is hosting “Farm & Flowers,” an exhibition of photography by Desiree East Craven (Backwater Farm, Puget Island) and Brian Winner (Blue Skies Farm of Puget Island) on April 20. Capturing the intensity of the natural world from the vast to the minuscule, these photographer/farmers capture the true essence of life on a Puget Island Farm and will be displayed in Skamokawa’s historic 1894 Schoolhouse/River Life Interpretive Center. Opening day is a grand event with the Farm & Flowers exhibit opening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed up by a concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Skamokawa Swamp Opera. Members of Skamokawa Swamp Opera include Andrew Emlen, Kyleen Austin, Erik Friend, and Jillian Raye. From hip-hop, to opera, to folk, to pop, these four exceptionally talented musicians have something for all musical tastes. A fun and lively evening of musical excellence, laughter, and a celebration of Skamokawa. Tickets for the Skamokawa Swamp Opera show are $15 each or two for $25 and are available in Cathlamet at Bank of the Pacific and Daisy Chain Floral and in Skamokawa at the River Life interpretive Center (394 SR4, Skamokawa) and The Skamokawa General Store. Tickets are also available at www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
Sunday, April 21
Audubon trip
CATHLAMET — Come see raptors, songbirds, waterfowl and maybe the elusive threatened Columbia white-tailed deer at Julia Butler Hansen National Wildlife Refuge. This field trip on Sunday, April 21, is sponsored by Willapa Hills Audubon Society. Meet trip leaders Kyleen Austin and Andrew Emlen at the headquarters’ entrance between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. for a three- to four-hour tour by car and on foot on level roads. Dress for the weather and bring your own snacks and water. To sign up, contact Charlotte Persons at 360-431-1174 or cpeople2u@gmail.com. Group size will be limited, so call now! Carpooling will be encouraged.
Monday, April 22
Jam session
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Jam Sessions have moved to the second and fourth Monday each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 352-586-0082 for more information.
Roadside trash cleanup
OCEAN PARK — Village Club is holding a roadside trash cleanup event on April 22. Volunteers will be conducting their third clean-up along the main roads of Klipsan Beach, Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Surfside and Oysterville; extra volunteer help is needed. Code Enforcement Officer Tammy Engel (DCD) will give a safety talk before we head out. DCD provides the picker-uppers, bags, insurance and other support and Village Club provides safety vests, coordinates areas to be cleaned and filled bag transport and hosts a fun, hot dog lunch after the work. All dump fees are paid by donations to the group that have been set aside for the project. If you would like to help please email opvillageclub@gmail.com for all information. Information is also posted on Facebook under OP Village Club. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on April 22 at the Ocean Park Resort Community Hall (25904 R Street, OP), hit the streets by 10 a.m. and enjoy lunch about 12:30 p.m. The more people helping means the more trash removed so help others improve the quality of life in our villages. For information call Karen at 360-244-3019.
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Traveling on a budget, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Intro to Digital Photography, Gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx speaker Seth Tichenor who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all of the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, April 23
Dr. MaryAnne Murray to speak at POMPC
SEAVIEW — The April community awareness dinner for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) will be Tuesday, April 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. The guest speaker is Dr. MaryAnne Murray, expert on mental health and addiction-related issues. The 6 p.m. dinner of burgers and fries is being provided by Hungry Harbor in Long Beach, with salad, dessert and beverage added by Peace of Mind Pacific County. The dinner and program are free, but notifying us of your plan to attend will be helpful. To do so, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448. For more information see our Facebook page, peaceofmindpacificcounty or our website, www.pompc.org.
Ilwaco High School art exhibition
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum hosting the Ilwaco High School Art Department’s 2019 Annual Art Show. Exhibiting work from beginners to advanced, freshmen through seniors, this exhibit is a non-juried show. Each contributed art piece was selected by the students to represent their strongest skills from the 2018-19 school year, resulting in a show that demonstrates the variety of skill levels and interests of Ilwaco High School’s art students. Viewers of the exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the "People's Choice" award in two categories: Two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. The show will run to April 27 in the main gallery of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Please stop by and support IHS Art. Admission to the show is free. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
WISe program
ILWACO — WISe, (Wrap-Around With Intensive Services) is a program being offered through Willapa Behavioral Health. As an outreach of the Washington State WISe Program, they offer an opportunity to get together once a month (every third Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room, attached to the library). A light dinner will be offered, and they have incentive cards for participating families. Family, Youth, and System Partner Round Tables (FYSPRT) meetings are offered as a forum to bring community members together to identify needs in the community and work to address those needs. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3787 or 360-218-7065 for information.
Wednesday, April 24
Loyalty Days Follies talent show auditions
ILWACO — Peninsula Players are preparing for the fifth annual Loyalty Days Follies, a community talent show to be held on Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m., at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. SE in Ilwaco. Auditions for this family-friendly event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the River City Playhouse. People of all ages are welcome to bring their offerings of dance, song, comedy, and other talents to the audition. Up to two acts per person will be considered for the show, depending on the number of people wishing to perform. Anyone not able to audition on April 24 is invited to contact coordinator/accompanist Barbara Bate, bategofish@gmail.com or by cell or text at 360-244-5566. For general information go to the website peninsula-players.com. Tickets for the Follies will be $5. A portion of the proceeds from the Follies go to support the Loyalty Days Children’s Parade.
'The Trouble with Angels'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 there will be a free showing of the fun 1966 movie “The Trouble with Angels,” starring Rosalind Russell and Hayley Mills at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
Cemetery meeting & cleanup
GRAY RIVER — The Seal River Cemetery Association Annual Meeting has been set for Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Grays River Fire Hall. Anyone with an interest in this Washington Territory cemetery is encouraged to attend as we discuss cemetery maintenance and other aspects of operations. This year’s clean-up day is set for Saturday, May 18 with the time to be announced closer to the date. The monthly mowing during the grass growing season is hired out but the clean-up day supplements the regular mowing schedule and then the cemetery looks nice for Memorial weekend. For further information call Kari Kandoll at 360-849-4353.
Seattle singers Kessler & Perasso to perform
RAYMOND — Raymond’s Willapa Seaport Museum is a pearl of local history. Local and outside aficionados of maritime lore have a chance to appreciate the museum April 27 and April 28 through a free workshop on Saturday and a full concert on Sunday, all to benefit the museum. April 27 will feature “Songs of Sea and Land” at the museum when the singing duo of Kessler and Perasso hold a workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the role of sea chanteys in maritime history. April 28 will feature Kessler & Perasso in song at the Raymond Theatre, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live, in a second fundraising event for the museum. The Sunday performance will include a wider range of music – ballads, Americana, and military songs – as well as sea chanteys. The Sunday event begins at 2 p.m. at a cost of $15 at the door, or $12 in pre-sales. Advance tickets for Sunday’s performance may be purchased at Raymond Pharmacy or South Bend Pharmacy, or by calling 360-875-5157; sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to SAL, PO Box 1401, South Bend, WA 98586; or by email at salspecialconcert2@gmail.com. Tickets also may be purchased through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Fashion Show and Tea Party
ROSBURG — A Fashion Show and Tea Party will be held at the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR-4 at 3 p.m. on April 28. Dresses made by the local Dress-a-Girl program will be on display and modeled by local young ladies. This is a fundraising event in support of 7-year old Sophia Van Winkle, who suffers from Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). Tickets for the event are $10 and money received will go to the Lacey Firefighters Charity-Sophia Hope Fund. Tickets purchased prior to April 15 will reportedly be matched up to $50,000. To learn more about Sophia, readers may go online to mold2miracle.com. Tickets for the Fashion Show and Tea Party can be purchased from Diana (360) 465-2800, Becky (360) 465-2260 or Pearl (360) 465-2347.
Apply for 2019 Don Tapio Scholarship
PACIFIC & GRAYS HARBOR COUNTIES — WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties continue to accept applications for a $1,000 scholarship for seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties high schools (including alternative and homeschooled students). Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or by contacting bradbury1285@comcast.net or at 360-495-4086. The applicants will submit all completed documents to the WSU Extension office via mail at P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541 or drop off at 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. The application period runs until May 1, (postmarked no later than May 1). The selection of the recipient will be under the direction of the Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship Committee. Applicants will be notified by mail of the decision.
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has re-scheduled their meeting to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up
ILWACO — It’s time to get ready for the season annual Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up. Volunteers requested for May 1 through May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general clean up from downtown to the Port of Ilwaco. The main focus includes the parade route, but local residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by sprucing up their areas and curb appeal. Red, white and blue themed decor is encouraged. The Ilwaco Children’s Parade is set for May 4 in conjunction with Loyalty Days weekend and the kick off of the Ilwaco Saturday Market and fishing season in Ilwaco. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves; basic weeding tools and trash pick up tools if they have them. Volunteers should meet at the old Red’s lot downtown, next to the pharmacy. Volunteers may contact Jenna Austin for more information at 360-642-0771.
Alumni Challenge
ILWACO — On May 4 beginning at 6 p.m., come watch youth versus experience when the Ilwaco Basketball players take on the Ilwaco Alumni. Admission is $5 (children 6 and under admitted free). Concessions will available. Interested in being part of the alumni team? Participants receive a team shirt and all the glory you can relive. Contact Kelli at 360-642-3731 ext. 225 to sign up and get more information. This is a fundraiser for the Ilwaco chapter of the National Honor Society.
