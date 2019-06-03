Wednesday, June 5
Naselle Elementary Kindergarten Roundup
NASELLE — On June 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., parents and their future kindergartners should come to the Naselle School office and then will visit Mrs. Bosch's kindergarten classroom. The kids and parents will be going through a daily routine in the Kindergarten classroom to get an idea of the general procedures of school and to meet with teachers and staff. They will also get to shadow another current kindergartner and join them for recess. If parents/guardians haven't filled out any paperwork yet, they will have an opportunity to do this during that time as well. If you have questions call 360-484-7121.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — On June 5 at 7 p.m. the U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 will meet at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The Flotilla is the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their four cornerstones are recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship. They are involved in providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
'A League of Their Own'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, there will be a free showing of the “A League of Their Own,” starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, June 6
Toddler play group
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting a toddler play group, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., June 6. At the group music, movement, and books for toddlers and their participating caregivers will be used. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Friday, June 7
Alternative School graduation
ILWACO — On June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Auditorium, the Alternative School graduation will be held. The public is welcome to come support these students.
Ilwaco Art Walk
ILWACO — On June 7 the first Friday Art Walk in Ilwaco of the season, to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., is set. Stroll around town and along the waterfront walkway at the Port of Ilwaco, see the art, meet the artists, and enjoy a bite to eat. A huge variety of art forms and styles will be presented by artists including Don Nisbett, Adair Faircloth, Luisa Mack, Marie Powell, David Campiche, Lorna Libert, Susan Spence, Laura Villa, Jean Nitzel, Richard Schroeder, student art exhibitions by Ilwaco High School and Grays Harbor College, as well as displays of fiber arts, books, antiques, and a variety of other creative endeavors from many accomplished artists. Maps are available at any of the participating businesses. Watch for the “art walk” flags around town and come visit Ilwaco. See page A16 for more.
Saturday, June 8
NGRVSD Graduation
NASELLE — The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District will hold their commencement on June 8 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the school. The public is welcome.
Ilwaco High School graduation
ILWACO — On June 8 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Aase Gym at Ilwaco High School, the Class of 2019 from Ilwaco High School will be recognized and commencement will take place. The public is welcome.
Book Signing
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Author Jan Bono is celebrating the release of her fourth cozy mystery in the Sylvia Avery Series with a book signing at Olde Towne Coffee Café, 108 1st N, Ilwaco on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hook, Line, & Sinker” is a continuation of the misadventures of The Veiled Rainbow, the geriatric belly dancing troupe introduced in Book #3. For more info call 360-642-4932. See story on page A16.
Waikiki Beach concert
CAPE D — The first Waikiki beach concert for this year will begin at 7 p.m., June 8 at Cape Disappointment State Park and features Seattle songsters Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons, who give life to voices that have long been silenced in American culture. Their award-winning performances are highlighted by story-telling that, rather than bringing the past to life, vividly shows how the past still lives in the present. Through their songs, audiences witness current issues crop up again and again in folk songs, dance tunes, acoustic blues, and prison ballads. Ben & Joe bounce from fiddle & banjo breakdowns to a cappella field hollers, early jazz to gospel songs featuring Piedmont guitar style and rattlin’ bones. Bring a lawn chair and other personal comforts and sit back and enjoy some great music at this free outdoor concert. A Discover Pass is required. For more information call 360-642-3029.
Beach to Chowder Walk/Run
LONG BEACH — Spend Saturday, June 8 at the beach walking or running a 5k or run a 10K on hard-packed beach sand with ocean waves breaking just a few yards away. Work up an appetite with the race of your choice, then get ready to taste clam chowder. Day of race registration and packet pickup is from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 9:15 a.m. the 10K start; 9:30 a.m. the 5K starts. At 10:30 a.m. the music starts at Veterans Field. Door prizes will be awarded at 11:15 a.m. at Veterans Field. Then at 11:30 a.m. timing for awards stops (finisher medals will be available until noon). The awards presentations will begin at 11:45 a.m. All registered participants will receive a free ticket to the chowder lunch in their packets and complimentary AquaFina water or cran-juices, courtesy of Ocean Spray and Harbor Pacific Bottling Co., at the finish line. Extra chowder is also available for $5. Online registration closes June 6 at midnight. On-site registration is available June 7 and June 8. For information, contact allthingsfunsports@gmail.com or call 253-592-9061.
About boating safely
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, a class will be offered by the Coast Guard Auxiliary. This enjoyable class includes videos, discussion, and free resources for safe boating and it meets the requirements for the mandatory Washington boater card upon successful completion of the class. There is a $10 fee which includes all class materials and the Washington safe boating book. To register or questions contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com or call 360-642-0039.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities in continue in downtown Long Beach. There will be various bands performing each weekend offering a variety of great music. On June 8 from noon to 3 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field, will be “Fortunate Son,” a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Neil Young and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Band members include: Brad Ford as John Fogerty; with Mike Franceschini on guitar and vocals; Ron Ota on bass guitar and vocals and Dan Murdy on drums/percussion. This show is for all ages and unites classic rock, country, blues, and folk music fans together like no other tribute act can. From the swampy blues classics of Born on the Bayou and Green River, to the country influences of Bad Moon Rising, Lodi and Lookin’ Out My Backdoor and rock anthems such as Proud Mary, Centerfield, Who’ll Stop the Rain and Have you Ever Seen the Rain. All these classics are packed into every show and delivered with the authentic sound, look and feel of John Fogerty. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down!
For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Down on the Farm historical creamery exhibit
SKAMOKWA — Friends of Skamokawa is proud to present its summer 2019 exhibit entitled “Down on the Farm,” a historical text and photo display of the Skamokawa Farmers Creamery 1898-1943. The exhibit will run until Aug. 31 at the River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall, 1394 West State Route 4 in Skamokawa. This exhibit will feature research by noted local author, Irene Martin. Visitors will learn of the remarkable success of this early creamery co-op located originally on the banks of the Columbia River in Skamokawa. The creamery produced award winning butter with a large market including Astoria, Portland and San Francisco. Photos and text reflect the creamery growth and prosperity along with its demise. If you have questions call 360-795-3007.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, June 9
FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — The 2019 FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament is Sunday, June 9 at the Peninsula Golf Course. Tee time is 10:30 a.m. Your $40 entrance fee includes nine holes of two-person teams alternate shot golf, lunch by the Cove Restaurant, a chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one, tournament prizes and field event prizes. New this year is our shotgun putting and fling golf contests. For just a $5 entry fee for each contest, you have a chance to win four Mariner’s tickets and four Seattle Storm tickets. Contact the Peninsula Golf Course at 360-642-4653 to reserve your spot.
Monday, June 10
AA meetings
OCEAN PARK and SEAVIEW — Alcoholics Anonymous has two group meetings on the Peninsula. The Ocean Park group meets at 7:30 p.m., at the Ocean Park Methodist Church at 1202 262nd Place on Mondays and Fridays. The second group meets seven days a week at 6:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m., at 4603 Pacific Highway in Seaview. For more information you can call 642-2902 or go to http://area72aa.org.
Tuesday, June 11
American Legion & Auxiliary meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, June 11, at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. At this meeting, longtime Auxiliarist Janet Easley will be recognized. Easley, who has been an exceptional volunteer and member, recently moved to Vancouver. A potluck of good food will precede the meetings of both groups who will be planning future activities. All are welcome to attend and share some time with veterans and their families. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Wednesday, June 12
'Coming Home: WWI & American Legion'
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” that will be on view until July 6. The final battles of World War I were hard-fought and bloody. One of the largest battles to end the war was the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, fought from September 26, 1918 until the Armistice of November 11, 1918, a total of 47 days. Ilwaco resident, Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered October 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Village Club
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the Village Club is Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). On the agenda is Ben Woodby from Evergreen Septic Service who will give an update on the septic waste issue facing local businesses. Bill and Gloria Buck from Peninsula Poverty Response and Elly Rosaire, Ocean Beach School District Family Resource Coordinator, will speak on the growing problem of student homelessness in our district. This issue was brought up at last month's Village Club meeting when those attending learned that an alarming one in four of our district's students are considered to be homeless. The meeting is open to the public. Please consider attending to learn how to work towards a solution for this peninsula-wide problem. For more information about Village Club and the villages it represents, visit their Facebook page, OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298.
Future Events
OP Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their next meeting beginning at 8 a.m. on June 13. After a short business meeting, attention will be focused on the upcoming 38th Annual NW Garlic Festival, held June 15 and 16 at Port of Peninsula, and the old-fashioned Fourth of July parade. Business owners and the public are invited to volunteer to help keep these well-loved events successful. The meeting is open to the public. Come learn how you can help — it's fun and a great way to meet your neighbors. Refreshments always served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, visit our Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Flag Day/Disposal of Unserviceable Flags
LONG BEACH — At 2 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, at Veterans Field behind the police department in Long Beach, members of the American Legion Post #48, the Elks Lodge (B.P.O.E. 1937), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will observe Flag Day. There will be a short program honoring the flag and American Legion members and a Coast Guard Honor Guard will perform the Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags. Any members of the public who have worn and faded flags that should be retired with respect may bring their flags to the Ceremony or take them to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, any Fire Station or to the Long Beach City Hall. The flags will be picked up on Monday, June 12, in preparation for the ceremony. The public is invited to the Ceremony, which will be followed by cookies and coffee or juice. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Flag Day celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center at 21603 O Pl, Ocean Park will be raising their new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. A flag raising is so much more than just hoisting a flag up a pole. There will be a ceremony conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans certainly know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a Free Hot Dog Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
Safely crossing the Columbia and Tillamook bars
ILWACO — Are you ready and prepared to cross the Columbia Bar as part of fishing this season? It is known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific" for good reasons. Join this class on June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and learn skills and knowledge to boat more safely when crossing the Columbia and Tillamook Bars. The class is taught by knowledgeable instructors with decades of experiences crossing the river bars and will be held at the Ilwaco Timberland Library, 158 1st Avenue. The $10 fee includes class materials, reference materials and additional resources. To register or questions contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com or call 360-642-0039.
Angora Hiking Club
CHINOOK — On Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m., the Angora Hiking Club is hosting a hike. Stephen Wood, State Park Ranger from Cape Disappointment will lead a walking tour around the fort and through Battery 246, a World War II gun emplacement. Participants will learn the Fort's early history, how it was established and development over time. The walk is appropriately one mile, covers moderate topography, with elevation gain and loss. Flashlights are recommended for touring the Battery. Restrooms are available in the park, and a Washington State Parks Discover Pass is required for parking. This friendly club welcomes newcomers. It is not necessary to be a member to join in a hike. For more information call the hike leader or visit the website angorahikingclub.org. If interested in participating please call Debby Halliburton at 360 977-0982 by Friday, June 14.
38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival, featuring regional food, live music, plants, and craftsmen, will be on June 15 and 16 at the Port of the Peninsula, 3311 275th St in Ocean Park. There will be live entertainment by Brownsmead Flats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brianna Renae on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Seymour Baker Band on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 2019 Garlic Poster will be for sale at Peninsula Arts Association's tent. The festival is sponsored by Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s chic to reek! For more information, call 360-665-4448 or 888-751-9354 or visit www.opwa.com
Chinook Indian Nation to meet
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its Annual Council Meeting on Saturday, June 15. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at the South Bend High School cafeteria at 500 East 1st Street in South Bend. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. You may contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Water-Wise Gardening on the Peninsula
ILWACO — On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco, will be a class on water-wise gardening. Sandy soils offer challenges to local gardeners, especially during warmer, drier summer days with limited rain fall that often stress your plants. Learn practical ways of reducing water use in your garden, maximizing soil moisture for plant use, protecting the quality of our valuable groundwater and getting the most out of composts, fertilizers and soil amendments. Also, there will be a plant clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or problems! Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Caregiver support group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is June 17. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church opens on June 16 at 3 p.m. Pastor Denise Westfall from Ocean Park Methodist Church will lead services. Music will be provided by Kathleen and Colin Staub will provide music, with Suzanne Knutzen as the organist. Paul Staub will present the Oysterville moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
FOCS annual meeting
CHINOOK — Friends of Chinook School is holding an annual meeting beginning at 7 p.m., on June 17 at Chinook School Community Building. All with an interest are welcome. If you have questions please call Eileen at 360-244-3627.
'Suicide, the Ripple Effect'
RAYMOND — Please join the Teen Advocacy Coalition for a free screening of documentary film “Suicide the Ripple Effect” on June 20 at the Raymond Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the film starts at 6 p.m. with a discussion to follow. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery, and find hope and healing. Theater refreshments will be provided at no cost to participants. Reserve tickets at suicidetherippleeffecttownhall.eventbrite.com.
Navy Band Northwest to perform
RAYMOND — Navy Band Northwest will return to Raymond on June 23 for another Red, White and Blue Concert. Their performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre, located at 323 Third Street. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 150 and Sunday Afternoon Live. Navy Band Northwest is under the direction of Lieutenant Christopher Cornette, and falls under the operational command of Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, Commander, Navy Region Northwest. In past events here, the band performed popular and patriotic songs, always including a salute to each of the armed forces with local veterans standing during their song. While the concert is free, tickets must be used due to the limited seating. Free tickets are available at American Legion Post 150 in Raymond, Raymond Pharmacy, Raymond Theatre, South Bend Pharmacy, and by calling 360-836-4419.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The year-long study of ACIM ended in April and a monthly follow-up class will be offered on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate student learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. The next class will be offered on June 27. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Local artists wanted
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200 before June 10.
Living history at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including, handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Museum will be open for summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
