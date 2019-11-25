Wednesday, Nov. 27
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hats, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. Donations are needed. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcomed. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Ocean Park Food Bank hours
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Food Bank will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays. The rest of month they will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
TOPS meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) group meets at Ocean Park Community Church at 268th and Vernon in Ocean Park every Thursday morning. Weigh-in begins at 7 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. Meetings are from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every week. All are welcome. For further information, please call Dee at 665-6507 or Donna at 665-2336.
Friday, Nov. 29
Holidays at the Beach
LONG BEACH — On Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. is the Santa Run at the Bolstad approach; Santa breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chautauqua Lodge, the movie Polar Express will be shown free at the Neptune Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; on Saturday, Nov. 30, is the craft day at the Chautauqua Lodge, with wreath viewing and an auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa’s arts and crafts workshop; on Sunday, Dec. 1 enjoy the Christmas mermaid photo booth at Chautauqua Lodge and a performance by Beach Ballet from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Long Beach Merchants and the City of Long Beach as the welcome this season of giving. For information visit http://holidayslongbeach.com.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is seeking vendors and crafters to participate in their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? Vendors do not need to be present during the three-week event. Items will be displayed on consignment. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For information please submit vendor items no later than Monday, Nov. 25 by 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tour
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 12th Annual Fall Open Studios Tour will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (not all venues open Sunday.) Artist studios and workplaces from Ilwaco to Oysterville will be open, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet a wide variety of artists and craftspeople in their studios, some of which are only open to the public during this event. The self-guided event is free and family-friendly. Artwork will be available for purchase and refreshments will be available at each venue. The 2019 participating artisans are: Karen Brownlee, Catherine Clark, Charlene Conner, Carol Couch, Judy Cox, Connie Criess, Dierdre Duewel, Mary Halvorson, Cathy Hamilton, Coral Hughes, Bette Lu Krause, Luisa Mack, Linda Marsh, Gloria Martin, Don Perry, Lestia Price, Sue Raymond, Diana Thompson, Jim Unwin, JoAnne Webster, Andrea Weir, Marie Powell and Eric Wiegardt. Maps are available at the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber, the Ocean Park Chamber, participating studios, and can be downloaded from beachartist.org. For information contact Linda Marsh at 360-214-1679 or bobnlinda.marsh@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tree Lighting
LONG BEACH — The lighting of the city of Long Beach Christmas tree will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3rd Street South and Pacific Highway, by the Long Beach Police Station.
Christmas Trees for Sale
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Music Program is selling Christmas trees starting Nov. 30. The trees are fresh cut noble fir, grown in Raymond. A 4- to 5-foot noble is $40; a 5- to 6-foot tree is $50; and trees 6-feet and up are $60. The trees are in the maintenance yard next to the high school on School Road in Ilwaco. Lot hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to pre-order email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3731, ext. 246.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the funny Film “A Christmas Story,” starring Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon; on the second screen will be the 1947 classic, “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Dec. 1
MOAA meeting
ASTORIA — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will hold a meeting on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Astoria Golf and Country Club. All U.S. military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or warrant officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For further information please contact Captain R. Stevens, U.S. Coast Guard (ret) at 503-861-9832.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. Come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Dec. 2
LB council
LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at city hall located at 115 Bolstad Avenue West. The agenda is available at www.longbeachwa.gov or at city hall prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Call 642-4421 for additional information.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is holding a discussion on the book “The Story of Arthur Truluv,” by Elizabeth Berg on Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Copies of the book may be checked out at the library. For information call 360-665-4184.
Make holiday ornaments
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting a class on making holiday ornaments from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and again on Dec. 18. Craft an ornament to add to your tree or ours. All materials are provided. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park libraries. For information call 360-642-3908.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” through January 2020. People around the country are drawn to compete in these sports such as baseball, soccer, hockey, bowling, kickball, surfing and many others. Still more gather on the sidelines to cheer for their favorite athletes and teams. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Donations needed for Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and Long Beach Elks Lodge have joined to create a new program that is strictly local — Toys for Peninsula Kids. The event will be noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. This program will allow parents who need financial assistance to choose toys for each of their children for Christmas. The parents will be able to wrap the toys and decide if they will be from Santa or themselves. This allows the parents to not only participate in the gift-giving process but to take ownership of their children’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs either new toys for ages newborn to 15, or monetary donations. All money donated will be used to purchase toys for our local kids. Drop boxes are available at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park; at the Chinook Observer on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach, and at Dennis Company in Long Beach, or call 360-665-4451 to schedule a pickup of donated items. Additionally, volunteers are needed to help in various aspects of the program, including helping on the day of the event.
Future Events
Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale
ILWACO — The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a holiday bazaar and bake sale at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Local artisans and crafters will feature hand-made gifts and goods. Plus there will be many delectable items available for purchase. And lunch, prepared by the American Legion Legionnaires, will be available for a nominal charge. Proceeds support veterans, active duty military and their families.
Community Tree Lighting & More
NAHCOTTA — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop which has been moved to the Port of Peninsula (275th and Sandridge in Nahcotta) to be under shelter from the weather. The festivities take place on Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A tent will house this year’s tree, Santa’s Workshop craft tables for the youngsters, cookies and cider and more. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m. to light the tree and visit with the children. For information call the Chamber 360-665-4448 or visit the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Crab Pot Christmas
ILWACO — On Dec.7 beginning at 5 p.m., the lighting of the world’s largest crab pot Christmas tree made from real crab pots will take place at the Port of Ilwaco. The tree lighting is at 5 p.m., followed by a reading of “A Coastal Christmas” by Lynette McAdams, crabby Christmas caroling and fireworks. After the lighting, visit participating businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco for traditions like Santa Claus, hot chocolate, cookies and more! Dress warm and wear your boots because this holiday tradition happens rain, storm or shine!
Moose Fundraiser for OP Food Bank
OCEAN PARK — On Dec. 7 beginning at 1 p.m. the Ocean Park Food Bank is holding a fundraiser at the Moose Lodge. Moose members and their guests can enjoy free chili and crackers, balloon raffle, prizes include 40” flat screen TV, a barbecue flat top grill, coach purse with fun contents, Seahawk memorabilia, and much more. There will also be a dessert auction. All proceeds to the food bank. If you have questions call 360-665-6074.
Gingerbread workshop
NASELLE — The Naselle Timberland Library will hold a gingerbread workshop on Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., that allows participants to build their own gingerbread house our of graham crackers and deck the walls with frosting and candy. For information call 360-484-3877.
Book signing
ASTORIA — Long Beach Author Jan Bono will be signing all four books in her popular cozy mystery series, set in Southwest Washington, at 3-Cups Coffee House, 279 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the author’s last public appearance this year, and it’s just in time for gift giving. These cozy mysteries contain no graphic violence, no obscene language, and are geared toward women readers, ages 25-95. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
Holiday Follies
ILWACO — Ilwaco High School is hosting the Holiday Follies concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at the River City Theatre at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco. Performing at his Christmas concert will be the concert choir, drama club and jazz band. Light desserts will be served. Admission is by donation at the door. For information call 360-642-3731, extension 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Eugenie Jones to perform
ILWACO — The Water Music Society on the Long Beach Peninsula celebrates the spirit of the holidays with an afternoon of music performed by vocalist Eugenie Jones and her instrumental combo. Jones performed at Jazz and Oysters in August and in 2018. The annual Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Eagle’s Nest Resort in Ilwaco. Festivities begin at 1:35 p.m., with sweet and savory treats, beverages and a no-host champagne and wine bar. The performance starts at 2:35 p.m. Organizers have started this year’s Water Music events at 35 minutes past the hour to mark the 35th anniversary of the festival. Tickets are available for $10 online at watermusicfestival.com or at the door if tickets remain. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Peninsula and Naselle school music departments. For information call 360-665-4466.
Deep River Pioneer Church Concert and Tour of Homes
NASELLE — On Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Finnish-America Folk Festival is sponsoring a concert at the Deep River Pioneer Church, along with a tour of homes. The church is located at 534 West Deep River Road, in Rosburg. Performing at the concert will be Jan Wolfe and the Bell Choir, Carl Wirkkala on guitar and Kim Angelis on violin. The tour of homes runs from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with tickets available for $5 each. Tickets and maps are available at Mike Swanson Realty in Naselle, Finn Ware in Astoria and Hair Villa in Naselle. The event will be followed by a delicious soup supper at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this great event.
Peninsula Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will meet at noon on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. December’s meeting is a potluck and auffle starting at noon. Please bring a dish to share (ham and chicken main dishes are provided). Also, if you want, bring any sewing/quilting tool, scraps, notions, etc. that you would like to contribute to the auffle (this is optional). Any question, please call 360-607-0617.
Holiday party
SOUTH BEND — The Teen Advocacy Coalition is hosting a free festive holiday party or the whole community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center at 916 W First Street in South Bend. There will be cookie decorating, string art ornaments, gingerbread houses, coloring, games, photo booth, and more! If nothing else, bring the family by for dinner and a enjoy the hot chocolate bar. Guaranteed fun for all ages. If you’re interested in helping out with this community event, please email TAC at pacificcountytac@gmail.com and we’ll be in touch.
Commissioners briefing state legislators
SOUTH BEND — A special joint regional legislative meeting of the board of County Commissioners of Pacific, Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, in the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend. The purpose of the Special Joint Regional Legislative Meeting is to update as many legislators as possible on the County Fiscal Sustainability Initiative priorities that WSAC and WACO are pursuing in 2020. If you have questions please call 360-875-9334.
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent dePaul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
Waterfront Holiday Market
PORT OF ILWACO — On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, and then Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Port of Ilwaco for a Waterfront Holiday Market upstairs in the Salt Hotel & Pub event space. Find unique holiday gifts from local artisans. Participating merchants will be hosting holiday open houses as well. Bring your presents to the gift-wrapping booth which benefits the Ilwaco High School class of 2020. Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
IHS Drama presentation
ILWACO — “The Polar Express,” a musical drama based on the Christmas picture book created by Chris Van Allsburg, will be presented by the Hilltop Drama Club with Beach Ballet dancers at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is free. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Toe-tapping Tuba Tunes at Christmastime
ILWACO — The public is invited to enjoy some rich sounds-of-the-season at the annual Tuba Christmas concert, to be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located on Lake Street in Ilwaco. This free concert will feature the Astoria Tuba Quartet, who perform a variety of seasonal selections, jazz arrangements and a polka or two at this family-friendly event. The quartet will be introduced with a reading by Lynette McAdams of “A Coastal Christmas.” Members include Dennis Hale on F tuba, Bob Joiner and Brian Bergman who play euphoniums, and Lee Stromquist who plays double bass F tuba. Stromquist also arranges numerous selections for the group. The 2019 Tuba Christmas concert is sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information please contact the Museum at 360-642-3446.
‘Historic Winter Transportation’
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop will host the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event. “Historic Winter Transportation,” by Richard Brenne, will be Sunday, December 15, at 1 p.m. Did Lewis and Clark know anything about skiing? Ski historian Richard Brenne doesn’t think so, but he knows they referenced snowshoes in their journals. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
School Book Fair
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Elementary School is having a Book Fair Monday, Dec, 16 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Please come support our school. Earnings from the Book Fair are used to purchase new books for our Ocean Park Elementary School Library. If you have questions call 360-665-4815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.