Wednesday, May 29
Reversing Diabetes Seminar
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Seventh-Day Church continues a weekly seminar on Wednesdays titled “Reversing Diabetes” through June 19. Long Beach Seventh-Day Church is at 2705 Pacific Ave N in Long Beach. To register, please call 541-404-1175 and leave a message.
Thursday, May 30
No Homework Book Club
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents No Homework Book Club, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 30 for adults and teens. Share a conversation about your latest literary find on the last Thursday of the month. Expand your reading habits and discover exciting new works. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Friday, May 31
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — On May 31, Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting “Tech Tutoring,” from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 31 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, June 1
OP Community Garden Work Party
OCEAN PARK — A work party for the Ocean Park Community Garden is scheduled for the weekend of June 1 and June 2. Help is needed in sculpting the raised garden beds and carving the school garden section with rakes, hoes and shovels. Also, it would be great if someone has a small utility trailer to bring some bark mulch from the big free pile at the Bay Avenue/Sandridge Road intersection and help spread it on the garden walkways. If you have questions email ibmerlin27@gmail.com, or call Gary at 360-643-1728.
Down on the Farm Historical Creamery Exhibit
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is proud to present its summer 2019 exhibit entitled “Down on the Farm,” a historical text and photo display of the Skamokawa Farmers Creamery 1898-1943. The opening reception is from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 1 at the River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall, 1394 West State Route 4 in Skamokawa. This exhibit will feature research by noted local author, Irene Martin. Visitors will learn of the remarkable success of this early creamery co-op located originally on the banks of the Columbia River in Skamokawa. The creamery produced award-winning butter with a large market including Astoria, Portland and San Francisco. Photos and text reflect the creamery growth and prosperity along with its demise. The exhibit will run until Aug. 31. If you have questions call 360-795-3007.
Work Party at Tunerville Camp
NASELLE — The Friends of Tunerville, composed of Back Country Horsemen and Oregon Equestrian Trails members, as well as hunters and other users, will be partnering with Washington DNR for a work party scheduled for June 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The camp is located between Naselle and Cathlamet on Highway 4. There has been a long history of trying to keep this camp open and we are pleased that it has finally become certified and safe from closure. The last hurdle was the failing of the bridge on the main line (5900) that offers direct access to the camp. User group pressure to the Legislature has resolved this issue so it is a straight shot to the camp now. These work parties are an indicator to the powers that our community does not want to lose this resource. It does require a Discover Pass to camp there, but a day pass will be provided to workers on the Saturday work day for free. The main objective of this event is to move lots of gravel, mow, clip bushes, rake and shovel. If anyone has a tractor and can transport it to the camp, it would be a huge help. Chicken and potato salad will be provided as will plates and utensils. Please bring your own drinks or perhaps a dish or dessert to share. Please come gather with others and help. You can use the link tunervilletimes.yolasite.com to see maps and instructions. If you have questions, please call 360-942-3672.
Museum Open House
NASELLE — Celebrate the Pesthouse turning 120 years at the Knappton Cove Heritage Center! On June 1, the annual meeting will be at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. is the program The Great Quarantine Battle of 1928: Portland vs. Astoria. Come hear about the research and the surprising story of a small-town victory from board member, Friedrich Schuler, Portland State University Professor at the U.S. Columbia River Quarantine Station.
Hiking Club event
PENINSULA — Angora Hiking Club’s first hike in June is to Washington Peninsula on Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m., with an easy hike part of the Discovery Trail. Starting at Red Lake in Seaview to Grey Whale skeleton. It is approximately 8 short miles past the Seaview Trail at 17th Street trailhead and Adrift in Long Beach. A Washington State Parks Discover Pass is required for parking. Participants will meet at the parking lot on Marine Drive between Second and Third streets, just west of Burger King. Carpooling will be arranged. Club Chief Guide and hike leader is Bill Herold. Please call him by Friday, May 31 if interested in going on the hike. It is not necessary to be a member of Angoras to participate. Visitors are welcome. To learn more about the club go to their website angorahikingclub.org. For information call 503-861-2802.
HAVA garage sale
RAYMOND — Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding a garage sale on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the port dock at 341 Peters Street in Raymond. If you have questions call 360-942-4716 or visit their website at hava@hava-heart.org.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, June 2
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — On June 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Summer Salsa Fundraiser will be held at the historic Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. This is a benefit for our immigrant families impacted by ICE. See story on this page for details. For donations or questions visit pcisupport.org or email info@pcisupport.org.
Monday, June 3
Men’s Golf Skins Game
LONG BEACH — Enjoy a fun and friendly competition at Peninsula Golf Course at 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach. The guys get together every Monday at 5:30 p.m. for a 9-hole Skins Game. $10 gets you in the skins game. There is a 100 percent cash payout. Standard green fees and cart fees apply. For more information, call 360-642-4653 or to purchase tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/y6hvtfb4.
Tuesday, June 4
“Coming Home: WWI & American Legion”
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” that will be on view until July 6. Ilwaco resident Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered October 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays, thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — On June 4 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., adults are invited to Ocean Park Timberland Library for a discussion of the book, “Across a Hundred Mountains,” by Reyna Grande. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Wednesday, June 5
Naselle Elementary Kindergarten Roundup
NASELLE — On June 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., parents and their future kindergartners should come to the Naselle School office and then will visit Mrs. Bosch’s kindergarten classroom. The kids and parents will be going through a daily routine in the kindergarten classroom to get an idea of the general procedures of school and to meet with teachers and staff. They will also get to shadow another current kindergartner and join them for recess. If parents/guardians haven’t filled out any paperwork yet, they will have an opportunity to do this during that time as well. If you have questions call 360-484-7121.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO – On June 5 at 7 p.m. the U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 will meet at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The Flotilla is the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their four cornerstones are recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship. They are involved in providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
“A League of Their Own”
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, there will be a free showing of “A League of Their Own,” starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Book Signing
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Author Jan Bono is celebrating the release of her fourth cozy mystery in the Sylvia Avery Series with a book signing at Olde Towne Coffee Café, 108 1st N, Ilwaco on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hook, Line, & Sinker” is a continuation of the misadventures of The Veiled Rainbow, the geriatric belly dancing troupe introduced in Book #3. For more info call 360-642-4932.
About Boating Safely
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, a class will be offered by the Coast Guard Auxiliary. This enjoyable class includes videos, discussion, and free resources for safe boating and it meets the requirements for the mandatory Washington boater card upon successful completion of the class. There is a $10 fee which includes all class materials and the Washington safe boating book. To register or questions contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com or call 360-642-0039.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities continue in downtown Long Beach. There will be various bands performing who offer a variety of great music. On June 8 from noon to 3 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field, will be “Fortunate Son,” a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Neil Young and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Band members include: Brad Ford as John Fogerty; with Mike Franceschini on guitar and vocals; Ron Ota on bass guitar and vocals and Dan Murdy on drums/percussion. This show is for all ages and unites classic rock, country, blues, and folk music fans together like no other tribute act can. From the swampy blues classics of Born on the Bayou and Green River, to the country influences of Bad Moon Rising, Lodi and Lookin’ Out My Backdoor and rock anthems such as Proud Mary, Centerfield, Who’ll Stop the Rain and Have You Ever Seen the Rain. All these classics are packed into every show and delivered with the authentic sound, look and feel of John Fogerty. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360- 642-1227.
FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — The annual FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament is Sunday, June 9 at the Peninsula Golf Course. Tee time is 10:30 a.m. Your $40 entrance fee includes nine holes of two-person teams alternate shot golf, lunch by the Cove Restaurant, a chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one, tournament prizes and field event prizes. New this year is our shotgun putting and fling golf contests. For just a $5 entry fee for each contest, you have a chance to win four Mariner’s tickets and four Seattle Storm tickets. Contact the Peninsula Golf Course at 360-642-4653 to reserve your spot.
American Legion & Auxiliary meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, June 11, at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. A potluck of good food will precede the meetings of both groups who will be planning future activities. All are welcome to attend and share some time with veterans and their families. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Flag Day Celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) at 21603 O Pl, Ocean Park will be raising the new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. A flag raising is so much more than just hoisting a flag up a pole. There is an actual ceremony that is so meaningful and will be conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans certainly know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. This is a great opportunity to bring younger people to reinforce their respect for the flag and what it stands for. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a Free Hot Dog Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
Safely Crossing the Columbia & Tillamook Bars
ILWACO — Are you ready and prepared to cross the Columbia Bar as part of fishing this season? It is known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific” for good reasons. Join this class on June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and learn skills and knowledge to boat more safely when crossing the Columbia and Tillamook Bars. The class is taught by knowledgeable instructors with decades of experiences crossing the river bars and will be held at the Ilwaco Timberland Library, 158 1st Avenue. The $10 fee includes class materials, reference materials and additional resources. To register or ask questions contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com or call 360-642-0039.
38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival, featuring regional food, live music, plants, and craftsmen, will be on June 15 and 16 at the Port of the Peninsula, 3311 275th St in Ocean Park. There will be live entertainment by Brownsmead Flats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brianna Renae on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Seymour Baker Band on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 2019 Garlic Poster will be for sale at Peninsula Arts Association’s tent. The festival is sponsored by Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s chic to reek! For more information, call 360-665-4448 or 888-751-9354 or visit www.opwa.com
Chinook Indian Nation to meet
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its Annual Council Meeting on Saturday, June 15. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at the South Bend High School cafeteria at 500 East 1st Street in South Bend. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. You may contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Water-Wise Gardening on the Peninsula
ILWACO — On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco, will be a class on water-wise gardening. Sandy soils offer challenges to local gardeners, especially during warmer, drier summer days with limited rain fall that often stress your plants. Learn practical ways of reducing water use in your garden, maximizing soil moisture for plant use, protecting the quality of our valuable groundwater and getting the most out of composts, fertilizers and soil amendments. Also, there will be a plant clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or problems! Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
FOCS annual meeting
CHINOOK — Friends of Chinook School is holding an annual meeting beginning at 7 p.m., on June 17 at Chinook School Community Building. All with an interest are welcome. If you have questions please call Eileen at 360-777-8211.
Local Artists Wanted
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200 before June 10.
Living History at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including, handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Museum will be open for summer from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
