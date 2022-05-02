Klahowya Youth Program
FORT CLATSOP — Join others to learn the cultural importance of hand drums, and how to make them as part of the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer program. The class is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Fort Clatsop Netul Room. The session is one of five living history workshops held this spring, with youth participants agreeing to demonstrate their new skills later during public sessions at the park. The free workshops are limited to 10 high school or high school age participants. Preregistration is required. Food and snacks will be provided. This session will dive into how materials — plant and animal — are harvested to make drums, and the actual process of how drums are made. Participants will have the chance to work with hides and string the drums together. For more information contact Ranger Izzy Sanchez at 503-861-4416 or email lewi_education@nps.gov.
Book debut: 'Is there Room in the Backyard for One More Body?'
LONG BEACH — Jan Bono’s newest book, “Is there Room in the Backyard for One More Body?” will have its debut on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BOLD Gallery and Coffee Shop (formerly The Picture Attic), 711 Pacific Ave N, Long Beach. This is a fictional short story collection in which 12 women find 12 ways to dispose of their husbands and boyfriends on the Long Beach Peninsula. All are welcome. Email jansy@reachone.com for information.
Bayside Singers perform
Bayside Singers will present two spring concerts 2 p.m. May 14, Chinook School, 810 State Route 101, Chinook and 2 p.m. May 21, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park. The program includes Broadway show tunes, a modern arrangement of an old spiritual, and a German serenade from the 1820s. Donations will be accepted at the door and refreshments available during intermissions. For information about joining the group, contact Andrea Patten at 360-642-2916.
Great White Tail Run
SKAMOKAWA — The 38th Great White Tail Run is set for May 14. Sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, the run begins at 10 a.m. on a route through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa. A choice of a 2 mile, 5K or 10K distance is available for participants with medal recognition for the top winners. Register on line or download a run registration form by going to extension.wsu.edu. Day of race registration and packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. in Vista Park located in Skamokawa. For further information contact Carol Ervest at 360-465-2275, carol.ervest@gmail.com or Lisa Frink at lfrink@wsu.edu. Registration forms are also available at the Wahkiakum WSU Extension Office located on River Street in Cathlamet.
Annual science conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Science Conference will be held on Saturday, May 21, starting at 9 a.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Rd, in Long Beach. This free public event will feature the latest science relevant to our coastal communities.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations — Oysterville Community Club and Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales will begin on April 10 at Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map — this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
A Night of Blues
ILWACO — On May 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Coast Productions is presenting, “A Night of Blues 2022,” a fundraiser for the Peninsula R&B Festival. This event will be at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. The cost is $25 which includes a taco bar; with silent auction items available for bid. Music by the North Coast Blues and Friends. Beer and wine available. For advance tickets and information, email clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or call 360-244-5823.
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
