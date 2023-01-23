Learn about family genealogy

OYSTERVILLE — The Insight for Elders speakers series continues Jan. 25 with a lecture by Sandi Melvin on family genealogy. This is talk is set from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road. “Let history come alive as you explore your own family’s link to monumental events of the past,” organizer Anthony Pfannenstiel said. “Sandi will pass on tips from years of her own research and explore some factors that might motivate you to become a passionate researcher. She will share ideas about how to get started or to overcome brick walls you may have already encountered. Have you ever pondered where or how your great-great grandparents lived or how their medical history might affect you?” Genealogy can help uncover circumstances of ancestors’ day-to-day lives, open doors to their relationships, status, possessions, professions, experiences, and possibly old actual photos; through wills, deeds, census data, and other valued archives. Melvin has lived the majority of her life on the Columbia River and the Long Beach Peninsula. She has served as president of the Clatsop County Genealogical Society, president of the Long Beach Genealogical Society, and numerous other historical societies and heritage museums. For additional information, email Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.

