OYSTERVILLE — The Insight for Elders speakers series continues Jan. 25 with a lecture by Sandi Melvin on family genealogy. This is talk is set from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road. “Let history come alive as you explore your own family’s link to monumental events of the past,” organizer Anthony Pfannenstiel said. “Sandi will pass on tips from years of her own research and explore some factors that might motivate you to become a passionate researcher. She will share ideas about how to get started or to overcome brick walls you may have already encountered. Have you ever pondered where or how your great-great grandparents lived or how their medical history might affect you?” Genealogy can help uncover circumstances of ancestors’ day-to-day lives, open doors to their relationships, status, possessions, professions, experiences, and possibly old actual photos; through wills, deeds, census data, and other valued archives. Melvin has lived the majority of her life on the Columbia River and the Long Beach Peninsula. She has served as president of the Clatsop County Genealogical Society, president of the Long Beach Genealogical Society, and numerous other historical societies and heritage museums. For additional information, email Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — The tenth annual Project Community Connect is set for next Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach. This event, put on by Peninsula Poverty Response, connects no- and low-income residents with free goods, services and a host of local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies. Along with a free warm meal and haircut, attendees will receive help accessing SNAP benefits, housing assistance and veterans and educational services, along with free medical, dental, vision and veterinary services. Guides will be on hand to help visitors navigate the event, which has been a fixture on the peninsula for a decade running. Vendors at past Project Community Connects include the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics, Willapa Behavioral Health, Crisis Support Network, Coastal Community Action Program, WorkSource, His Supper Table, Lions Club, Pacific County Veterans Advisory Board, American Legion, Timberland Regional Library, Pacific County Immigrant Support, South Pacific County Humane Society, Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, and local food banks.
Mobil Community Services Office is coming
LONG BEACH — The state Department of Social and Health Services’ Mobile Community Service Office will be coming to the peninsula on Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Peninsula Poverty Response at the Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Ave N Long Beach. During this event state personnel will conduct application interviews in person for food, cash and select medical assistance; process yearly eligibility and mid certification reviews; process changes/inquiries to currently active cases; answer questions about services.
North County Community Connect
RAYMOND — The North County Community Connect event will take place at the Elks Lodge No. 1292 at 326 Third St., Raymond, Friday, Jan. 27. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and focus on many ways of helping low-income residents and homeless community members. Help available will include housing and utilities, health care, seniors and veterans’ services, and family support. Food to go, grocery vouchers, clothing and free flu and covid vaccines will be available. As well as the Elks, groups involved include the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services, Crisis Support Network, Coastal Community Action program, Destination Hope and Recovery, the Moore Wright Group, Pacific County Immigrant Support, Pacific County Voices Uniting, Parent-Child Assistance Program, the Alliance for a Better Community and the Timberland Libraries.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ tickets for sale
ILWACO — Tickets are on sale for “Every Brilliant Thing,” a one-woman comedy performance about serious topics. It will be performed 7 p.m. on Jan 27, 28 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco, home of the Peninsula Players. Tickets are $10, and are available in advance at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Bold Art Gallery in Long Beach and the Olde Towne Trading Post Cafe in Ilwaco, or at the door.
The Great American Potato Give-A-Way 2.0
OCEAN PARK — In a continuing tradition of generosity, Jack’s Country Store, the Beach Barons Car Club, Peninsula Lions Club and The Fireside Inn are sponsoring a free potato event on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the north side of Jack’s Country Store, corner of Pacific and Bay avenues. Free Oregon-grown potatoes will be on hand to help peninsula people make ends meet.
Learn about ‘Social Media for Nonprofits’ at Feb. 2 class
ILWACO — Seaview entrepreneur Nansen Malin is teaching “Social Media for Nonprofits” on Feb. 2, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. In this event sponsored by the Pacific Community Foundation, Malin will share the latest updates, tips, best practices and make sense out of the world of social media. Bring your nonprofit board members and energized volunteers for this class that Malin promises will make a difference for your organization! There is a small fee to support the Community Foundation’s important work with nonprofits. Here is the link to register: spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/ticket.
WSU Master Livestock Program starts Feb. 2
Farming can be a good economic opportunity as well as a great lifestyle choice. The WSU Master Livestock Program teaches small acreage farmers management practices used when raising animals. Learn practices that will improve your property, provides sustainability for your farm, offer financial opportunities, and maintain healthy livestock. This course deals with the real-life issues landowners must address when trying to manage their farm. The 14-week course is offered online using the Zoom platform on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2 through May 4. Learn how to improve your feeding program, keep livestock healthy, and reduce chore time. Participants must register by Feb. 1. The $50 per family class fee is due for registration to be complete. Scholarships are available for military veterans and anyone for whom the course fee is a barrier. The workshops, sponsored by Washington State University Extension, will be held online using Zoom. For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 Ext 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.
No Discover Pass required on 12 days this year
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Upcoming Discover Pass free days are Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday; Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
