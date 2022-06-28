Senior Center Garage Sale
KLIPSAN — There will be a garage sale on July 1 and July 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both days will feature hot dogs or the popular taco salad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to the Peninsula Senior Center find some great buys on a variety of items.
Vespers
OYSTERVILLE — Vespers are returning to the Oysterville Church on Sunday, July 3, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Oysterville moment, and sermon will be by Steve Kovach. Larkin Stentz will perform on a flute and hammer dulcimer. This is a casual event in a beautiful setting. All are welcome.
Artisan Fair
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 and 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at 3322 School Road in Oysterville with baked goods and hotdogs plus artists showing pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, glass mosaics jewelry, cards, paintings, prints, art T-shirts, stained glass, hand-made soaps, windchimes and woodcarvings. Music will be provided by Double J and the Boys, Millionth Street, Steve Frost, Peninsula Guitar Trio, Kurt Smith. Bette Lu Krause and Larkin Stentz.
Community Picnic
OCEAN PARK — The public is invited to the Ocean Park Area Community Picnic on Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheldon Park. Here’s what you need to know, bring your own picnic and bring your own chairs and tables or picnic blankets. Don’t bring grills or Fido. Decorate your picnic spot for a chance to win a prize. At 1 p.m., a children’s parade will wind throughout the picnic grounds — kids are invited to dress up and be the stars of the show. There will have some rock painting and pickle ball demonstrations. There will be a Corn Hole game set up and wonderful raffle baskets to take a chance on for only $1 a ticket (a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a children’s group). Best of all, there will be your family and friends, gathered together for a relaxed celebration of our country’s birth. Sheldon Park is directly across from Ocean Park Elementary, on Vernon. If you have questions or even more importantly if want to volunteer, call the OPACC office 360-665-4448.
Music in the Gardens
PENINSULA — Music in the Gardens is planned July 9, the continuation of a popular fundraiser for the Water Music Festival. “This year there’s another line-up of awesome gardens!” new board member Steve Kovach said. For tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5452946.
AlAnon meetings
AlAnon is open to any adult, the only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets each Monday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. For information contact Barb B at 360-244-5566. The Other AlAnon Family Group meets on Zoom Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invite email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
