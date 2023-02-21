SEAVIEWS — St. Mary Men’s Club and Altar Society are co-sponsoring a Bazaar, Bake Sale and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. Bazaar 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Bake Sale Saturday only 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chili Cook off Saturday with music by “Fr. Vinner & The Gooey Ducks.” Chili entries accepted 11 a.m.-noon. Taste and vote 12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Awards 2:30 p.m. St Mary Parish Social Hall 4700 Pacific Hwy Seaview. Tasting admission: $5 and Chili entries: Free. For information call: 360-642-2002/352-586-0082.
Oyster Crackers concert set for Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Oyster Crackers, a four-person musical group based on the Long Beach Peninsula, will give a concert 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N, Long Beach 4 p.m., Saturday Feb. 25. Group members are Rita Smith, Christl Mack, Bette Lu Krause and Phyllis Taylor. Tickets are $15, online at peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts, email events@peninsulaartscenter.org or call Bill Svendsen at (360) 901-0962. Seating is limited.
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the LB Grange
LONG BEACH — Come to the Long Beach Grange to enjoy a breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. This donation-only breakfast will be a chance to learn more about your local Grange. This month’s displays will be about seed starting and garden transplanting based on our unique local gardening needs. Long Beach Grange #667 is located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach WA 98631.
St. Paddy’s Day Dinner & Music in Chinook
CHINOOK — Friends of Chinook School is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Dinner & Music event on Saturday, March 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the historic Chinook School, 810 U.S. Highway 101. It features open mic music, traditional Irish meal, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Adult admission is $35, with children under 10 admitted for free. Buy tickets at the door or online at www.friendsofchinookschool.com. Register in advance for the open mic on the website.
Sou’wester Art Week 2023 coming up in March
SEAVIEW — Arts Week 2023 is a time where the Sou’wester is given over to 30-plus artists and art collectives for a week of residency work and a weekend open to the public for studio tours, installations, and performances on Friday, March 17, 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, 12-10 p.m. Over the past 9 years we have held an event this time of year to highlight the creative process and the experiential nature of the Sou’wester Residency Program. Each year this event brings amazing artists to this neck of the woods and shines creative light, ushering us out of the darkest heart of winter. Accepted artists respond to this year’s theme, “Shifting Cycles.” For more information see www.souwesterlodge.com/souwester-arts-week-2023.
PAPA presents ‘Steel Magnolias’
FORT COLUMBIA — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is presenting the popular play “Steel Magnolias” at Fort Columbia Theater March 17 through April 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General seating tickets ($12) can be purchased online and at Okie‘s Thriftway, and Premium seating tickets ($16) are available online only at www.papatheater.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if room is available. A Discover Pass is not required to park for this event.
Auditions for ‘The Sound of Music’
FORT COLUMBIA — PAPA (Peninsula Association of Performing Artists) is holding open auditions for its summer production of “The Sound of Music.” Auditions for all ages will be held at the Fort Columbia Theater on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21 and 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. If necessary, alternate audition times can be arranged by contacting PAPA at www.papatheater.com.
No Discover Pass required on 12 days this year
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Upcoming Discover Pass free days are Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday; Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
