Bazaar, Bake Sale and Chili Cook-Off

SEAVIEWS — St. Mary Men’s Club and Altar Society are co-sponsoring a Bazaar, Bake Sale and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. Bazaar 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Bake Sale Saturday only 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chili Cook off Saturday with music by “Fr. Vinner & The Gooey Ducks.” Chili entries accepted 11 a.m.-noon. Taste and vote 12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Awards 2:30 p.m. St Mary Parish Social Hall 4700 Pacific Hwy Seaview. Tasting admission: $5 and Chili entries: Free. For information call: 360-642-2002/352-586-0082.

