OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Upcoming Discover Pass free days are:
Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday
Chronic conditions workshops planned at senior center
KLIPSAN — Starting Jan. 23 and continuing every Monday for six weeks (until Feb. 27) from 1 to 3 p.m. the Peninsula Senior Activities Center is hosting a series of workshops designed for people living with chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, asthma, arthritis, chronic pain and fatigue. Topics include techniques for dealing with pain, frustration, fatigue, isolation and depression. Other topics include exercise and nutrition. There is no cost to participate, though registration is required. To register or for more information, call Molly Reed at 360-642-6308.
Learn about family genealogy
OYSTERVILLE — The Insight for Elders speakers series continues Jan. 25 with a lecture by Sandi Melvin on family genealogy. This is talk is set from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road. “Let history come alive as you explore your own family’s link to monumental events of the past,” organizer Anthony Pfannenstiel said. “Sandi will pass on tips from years of her own research and explore some factors that might motivate you to become a passionate researcher. She will share ideas about how to get started or to overcome brick walls you may have already encountered. Have you ever pondered where or how your great-great grandparents lived or how their medical history might affect you?” Genealogy can help uncover circumstances of ancestors’ day-to-day lives, open doors to their relationships, status, possessions, professions, experiences, and possibly old actual photos; through wills, deeds, census data, and other valued archives. Melvin has lived the majority of her life on the Columbia River and the Long Beach Peninsula. She has served as president of the Clatsop County Genealogical Society, president of the Long Beach Genealogical Society, and numerous other historical societies and heritage museums. For additional information, email Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation email dbelais@yahoo.com or phone 503-318-6608.
