LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Grange is hosting its 1st Annual Oyster Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. Dinner will include your choice of oysters cooked a variety of ways and for those who don’t care for oysters, we will have a ham steak, along with side dishes and dessert. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and can be purchased from any Grange member or by calling 360-560-4133. Live music will be provided by local musicians, the “Shameless Celts.” Proceeds will go to allowing the Grange to host a variety of educational classes, workshops and events to the community. ALSO, enjoy Breakfast, Lunch and an Indoor Vendor Market at the Grange on Saturday, May 6, the public is invited to the Long Beach Grange for a donation-only breakfast from 8:30-10:30 am and we’ll be kicking off our new Indoor Market featuring artists, craftspeople, authors and farmers. The Market will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will also be served and will be donation-only. The Grange is located at 5715 Sandridge Rd.
Bayside Singers present Spring Concerts
OCEAN PARK and ILWACO — Bayside Singers will be presenting the second of their annual Spring Concerts on May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, on U Street in Ocean Park. Anyone interested in singing with the group may contact its president at 360-244-1827.
Naselle Lutheran Church Spring Festival
NASELLE — Naselle Lutheran Church, 308 Knappton Rd., will host its Spring Festival on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured items will be baked goods, gifts and quilts. Funds earned will go toward the roof fund and local charities. For more information call 360-484-3826.
Ilwaco High School Jazz Night Club
CHINOOK — Director Rachel Lake will lead Ilwaco High School musicians at their annual Jazz Night Club on May 13, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. Tickets are $10, at the door. Desserts will be served.
‘How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps)’
NASELLE — Naselle Drama Club will present “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps),” written by Brian D. Taylor and directed by Karli Nelson, at 5:30 p.m. May 5 and 6. Dining tickets, $20; $10 for children aged 5-10; 4 and under, free. Tables are limited. Dinner menu: Salad, pasta primavera, garlic bread and dessert. Non-dining tickets, $10. Children 10 and under, free. Pay at the door or at the Naselle School office. Make dining reservations online at forms.gle/z6TSA3ZMMpEPTFXz5. A reservation for six is $125.
Friends of the Naselle Library meeting
NASELLE — Friends of the Naselle Library will meet at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15, to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various library programs for children and adults. For more information call 360-539-3327.
Ilwaco branch of the Timberland Regional Libraryclosed
The Ilwaco Library will be closed April 1-May 31 for remodeling. Patrons will still be able to gain access to services through the www.trl.org website. The improvements include replacing flooring and lighting, painting, and changes in the number and style of shelves. Tania Remmers, library manager, assured patrons that most usual services will still be available, just not on site. Patrons can make arrangements to order materials online and adjust the pick-up location settings on their online accounts to collect items at the Ocean Park and Naselle library branches.
Learn to swing dance on Mondays
KLIPSAN — Swing Dance Classes for all ages are offered at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center every Monday 6-7 p.m. No partner necessary! Admission $5 a night. Call 360-665-0022 or email ssloane8@gmail.com for more information.
Vendor registration is open for the 41st NW Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 2022 festival exceeded all expectations and the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce expects this year to be even better. Moving the festival to Sept. 16 and 17, embracing harvest time (think fresh garlic) and opening the door to shopping for holiday gifts and dining/cooking is a perfect fit for local businesses and artisans. All information on how to apply is on the Ocean Park Area Chamber website page dedicated to the festival. Visit opwa.com/northwest-garlic-festival or call the OPACC office at 360-665-4448 for more information.
Open invitation to Long Beach Grange meetings
LONG BEACH — The public is invited to the monthly meeting of the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd. Grange members meet the second Wednesday of every month and begin with a potluck at 5 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day
Peninsula group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at 6:30 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 811 Pacific Way, Tinker Town Mall Suite 2. Contacts and meetings are posted on the door.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
