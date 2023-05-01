Oyster Dinner Fundraiser at the Long Beach Grange

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Grange is hosting its 1st Annual Oyster Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. Dinner will include your choice of oysters cooked a variety of ways and for those who don’t care for oysters, we will have a ham steak, along with side dishes and dessert. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and can be purchased from any Grange member or by calling 360-560-4133. Live music will be provided by local musicians, the “Shameless Celts.” Proceeds will go to allowing the Grange to host a variety of educational classes, workshops and events to the community. ALSO, enjoy Breakfast, Lunch and an Indoor Vendor Market at the Grange on Saturday, May 6, the public is invited to the Long Beach Grange for a donation-only breakfast from 8:30-10:30 am and we’ll be kicking off our new Indoor Market featuring artists, craftspeople, authors and farmers. The Market will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will also be served and will be donation-only. The Grange is located at 5715 Sandridge Rd.

