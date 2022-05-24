Holiday early deadline
LONG BEACH — Because of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30, the Chinook Observer will have early deadlines for the June 1 edition. Classifieds deadline is before 9 a.m. on Friday, May 27. Please call 360-642-8181 to place your ad.
Monitoring Clatsop Plains elk
ASTORIA — Monitoring Clatsop Plains Elks takes place at the Fort George Brewery’s Lovell showroom. The 7 p.m. presentation is on Thursday, May 26. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those wanting to purchase dinner or beverages before the event. Elk are a quintessential figure of the Pacific Northwest, and a relic of cultural, historical, and ecological significance within the Clatsop Plains. Beginning in 2008, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and partners implemented a research plan which gathers key information on Clatsop Plains elk herds. This data is integral for sound understanding of local elk ecology and have direct implications on management decisions aiming for balanced preservation of elk and human interests. This seminar by Scientists–in–Parks Steward Emily Scott will help you get to know your ungulate neighbors by describing this research, what it reveals, and what it could mean. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
AAUW garage sale
OCEAN PARK — The American Association of University Women, Willapacific branch, will host a garage sale Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 during the World’s Longest Garage Sale weekend. It will run from 8 a.m. to dusk both days at the Ocean Park Food Bank, 1601 Bay Ave., Ocean Park. Baked goods will be available. Committee chairman Charlotte Paliani said the event replaces the group’s annual tea. It raises funds for scholarships and educational programs that benefit students in Ocean Beach and Naselle schools.
Senior Center garage sale
KLIPSAN — On May 27 and May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a garage sale at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. They will also offer a taco salad lunch for $7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have a ton of donations for you to look at. There will also be an art sale inside the Center, and we have a large selection of high-end yarn available for purchase.
A Night of Blues
ILWACO — On May 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Coast Productions is presenting, “A Night of Blues 2022,” a fundraiser for the Peninsula R&B Festival. This event will be at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. The cost is $25 which includes a taco bar; with silent auction items available for bid. Music by the North Coast Blues and Friends. Beer and wine available. For advance tickets and information, email clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or call 360-244-5823.
PBS documentary in Chinook
CHINOOK — FOCS is proud to present the Maria Brooks’ Documentary “The Men Who Sailed the Liberty Ships.” This 2007 Emmy nominated film is the story of merchant seamen who sailed supply ships to the front lines in World War II. These ordinary Americans, working as civilian sailors, suffered one of the highest casualty rates in the war. In her latest documentary, producer-writer-director, Maria Brooks has raised the art of documenting workers in wartime to a new level. The film maker, Maria Brooks, currently lives in Chinook. She has produced, written and directed historical documentaries appearing on PBS stations around the country. Her programs often focus on maritime themes. These documentaries capture characters in conflict, responding to events beyond their control. The filmmaker is particularly drawn to true life stories unknown to most audiences. Her films depict individuals driven by inner turmoil to face challenges — but they don’t always succeed.
Dunes Pool open
OCEAN PARK — The Dunes Pool is open to the local community. THours are Tuesday and Thursdays: Water exercise 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Arthritis class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Lap Swim 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Fridays: Open Family Swim 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The hope is to expand this schedule and programming as we head into the summer, along with the addition of youth swim lessons. Please check their website and Facebook for updates to our schedule and programs as we continue to expand these opportunities.
Herrera Beutler to host telephone town hall
VANCOUVER — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a live telephone town hall on Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to the congresswoman at JHB.house.gov/contact.
