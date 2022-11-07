Veterans invited to lunch on Nov. 11
OCEAN PARK — All veterans are invited to a lunch in their honor Nov. 11, 12 p.m., at the Moose Lodge in Ocean Park. Call 360-665-3999 to RSVP.
St. Mary Seaview Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Seaview Altar Society will be having their Christmas Bazaar on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Hall at 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview. Several different vendors to choose from; baked goods for sale and beautiful Christmas gift baskets ready for gifting. Please call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
AAUW bake sale
LONG BEACH — AAUW is having a bake sale at the Long Beach Elks on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AAUW supports scholarships, STEM recognition and literacy.
Veterans can learn about enhanced benefits
ILWACO — Veterans and families are invited to a Nov. 12 open house to learn about enhanced benefits, especially for those whose whose health may have been damaged by toxic exposures. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., in Ilwaco. Coffee and doughnuts will be available. The event is hosted by American Legion Post 48 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721. For details, contact Terry Bryan, Leion adjutant, at (360) 642-2041.
American Legion Pancake and Egg Breakfast
ROSBURG — American Legion Post 0111 will be hosting a Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Nov. 12 at the Rosburg Hall in Rosburg. The breakfast will run from 8-11 a.m. and features all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as eggs to order, ham, kielbasa sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. The cost for adults is $8, children under 12 is $4 and veterans eat for free. This is a semi-annual event by the Post and money earned from the breakfast go to support local scholarships, Boys State, as well as veterans and local community members in need. This is always a fun event and a chance to catch up with neighbors and friends new and old. Rosburg is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle on State Route 4. To reach the Rosburg Hall, turn on the Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and, in 200 yards, take the driveway on the right just before the bridge.
Art Auction and Oyster Fry
CHINOOK — The Chinook Tribe will be holding an Art Auction and Oyster Fry on Saturday Nov. 19 at the Historic Chinook School gym in Chinook. The tribe is calling all artists to consider donating your work in support of the Chinook Nation — funds raised will help the tribe continue its fight for justice. All artists will be featured on the tribe’s website and social media accounts. If you’re interested in donating your work, reach out to Jane at: JPulliam@ChinookNation.org or drop off at our office: 3 Park Street, Bay Center, WA 98527.
Boating safely: Boat America class Nov. 19
ILWACO — Learn critical boating safety tips. On Saturday, Nov 19, the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 62, will teach a Hybrid class combining in-person and Virtual class instruction from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Location: Ilwaco Fire Station, 301 Spruce St, E. Ilwaco. $25 cost includes class materials. Provides critical knowledge and better prepares boaters and paddlers for potential risks on the water. Successful completion of class and passing exam will provide certification to obtain WA Boater Education Card. State law requires boat operators be certified and possess a boat education card when operating a boat in Washington unless birth date is prior to 1955. Don’t wait for boating season to start! For questions and assistance, contact Marcus Smith, 208-874-7673.
Next set of tentative clamming dates
Contingent on acceptable levels of marine toxin in clam samples, the next tentative set of clamming dates are as follows. Check for an online update about whether state agencies agree clams are safe to harvest.
Nov. 22, Tuesday, 5:22 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 23, Wednesday, 6:04 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 24, Thursday, 6:48 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Thanksgiving Day)
Nov. 25, Friday, 7:35 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 26, Saturday, 8:23 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 27, Sunday, 9:15 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 28, Monday, 10:10 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Safely crossing the Columbia, Grays Harbor and Tillamook bars
ILWACO — Are you ready and prepared to cross the Columbia, Grays Harbor or Tillamook bars during the fishing season? The Columbia River bar is known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific” for good reasons. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 62 will teach a Hybrid class combining in-person and Virtual class instruction from 9 a.m.-noon. Location: Ilwaco Fire Station, 301 Spruce St E, Ilwaco. $25 cost includes class materials, useful websites, and training equipment. We will collect fee at class. Bring your questions and leave more informed! Be safe next summer. For questions and assistance, contact Marcus Smith, 208-874-7673. Sign up link: www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8A923A2FEC43-crossing.
Water Music Society plans Christmas concert
CHINOOK — The Water Music Society is gearing up for a Christmas concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Chinook School, 810 State Route 101 in Chinook. A social hour begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, online at Watermusicfestival.com or at the door. It will feature the George Mitchell Quintet and vocalist Marilyn Keller. Mitchell was the touring pianist for Diana Ross.
No Discover Pass is required on 12 days next year
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The 2023 Discover Pass free days are:
Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday
Saturday, April 22: Earth Day
Saturday, June 10: National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 11: Free Fishing Weekend
Monday, June 19: Juneteenth
Saturday, Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day
Tuesday, Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day
Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 24: Autumn Day
Hemingway at the Beach
CANNON BEACH — Suppose novelist Ernest Hemingway arrived on our coast and wanted to write about his experience in a maximum of 600 words. What would he write? This year’s Writers Read Celebration, sponsored by the Cannon Beach Library, asks that question with the theme, “Hemingway at the beach: What Would He Say?” Writers of all ages are invited to consider how or what Hemingway would say while at the beach. All written formats will be considered (essay, story, poetry, haiku, script, etc.) Authors are limited to three entries with a 600-word maximum per entry. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20. Like past contests, Pacific County writers are encouraged to participate. Submissions will be accepted by email (info@cannonbeachlibrary.org) or by mail (P.O. Box 486 Cannon Beach, OR 97110), though email is preferred. Submissions should be in Word or PDF format and include a cover letter with the writer’s name, email and phone number. Do not include the author’s name or contact information on the entry document so authors remain anonymous during judging.
