Blue Christmas Service: Ocean Park Lutheran Church

OCEAN PARK — This quiet, brief service is done each year on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. It is free and open to anyone., especially those who living with loss or grief, or finding the holidays difficult. The Blue Christmas service begins at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church on U Street between Bay Avenue and 227th. Live streaming is available at www.facebook.com/oceanparklutheran. Masks are available for those attending in person. Chili, cocoa, and cookies will be offered immediately after the service. For further information, call Jan at 360-244-1882, or email info@pompc,org or office@oceanparklutheran.org.

