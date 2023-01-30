Learn about ‘Social Media for Nonprofits’ at Feb. 2 class
ILWACO — Seaview entrepreneur Nansen Malin is teaching “Social Media for Nonprofits” on Feb. 2, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. In this event sponsored by the Pacific Community Foundation, Malin will share the latest updates, tips, best practices and make sense out of the world of social media. Bring your nonprofit board members and energized volunteers for this class that Malin promises will make a difference for your organization! There is a small fee to support the Community Foundation’s important work with nonprofits. Here is the link to register: spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/ticket.
WSU Master Livestock Program starts Feb. 2
Farming can be a good economic opportunity as well as a great lifestyle choice. The WSU Master Livestock Program teaches small acreage farmers management practices used when raising animals. Learn practices that will improve your property, provides sustainability for your farm, offer financial opportunities, and maintain healthy livestock. This course deals with the real-life issues landowners must address when trying to manage their farm. The 14-week course is offered online using the Zoom platform on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2 through May 4. Learn how to improve your feeding program, keep livestock healthy, and reduce chore time. Participants must register by Feb. 1. The $50 per family class fee is due for registration to be complete. Scholarships are available for military veterans and anyone for whom the course fee is a barrier. The workshops, sponsored by Washington State University Extension, will be held online using Zoom. For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 Ext 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.
Library book sale planned Feb. 17
ILWACO — Friends of the Library are planning a book and DVD sale at the Ilwaco Library Meeting room on Friday, Feb. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. Please bring cash or check. These fundraising efforts support programs at the Ilwaco and Ocean Park libraries. Follow the group’s “Friends of Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/folilwacoop.
The Wardens bring the Canadian Rockies to Raymond
RAYMOND — The Wardens, a trio of Canadian National Park Wardens — or rangers — who have been transporting audiences to the wild spaces of the Rockies since 2009 will headline Sunday Afternoon Live at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., on Sunday, Feb 19, at 2 p.m. The Wardens’ mission is to bring what they have lived, loved and learned about wild places to audiences who may never be able to see those places first-hand. They combine song, story, and multi-media visuals to make it real for us, and to take us “past the end of the gravel road.” Tickets are $25 at the door (cash or check only), or may be purchased in advance for $20 by mail. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586. Other methods of purchase are by phone at 360-836-4419; and by credit card at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets for individual performances can be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy. Season tickets are still available and may be purchased in advance through the methods described above.
No Discover Pass required on 12 days this year
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Upcoming Discover Pass free days are Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday; Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.