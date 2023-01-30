Learn about ‘Social Media for Nonprofits’ at Feb. 2 class

ILWACO — Seaview entrepreneur Nansen Malin is teaching “Social Media for Nonprofits” on Feb. 2, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. In this event sponsored by the Pacific Community Foundation, Malin will share the latest updates, tips, best practices and make sense out of the world of social media. Bring your nonprofit board members and energized volunteers for this class that Malin promises will make a difference for your organization! There is a small fee to support the Community Foundation’s important work with nonprofits. Here is the link to register: spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/ticket.

