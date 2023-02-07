OCEAN PARK — OPACC's regular monthly meeting is set for Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Ave., and also and via Zoom. The Zoom access link may be found at opwa.com. Scroll down to the OPACC General Membership Meetings segment. The agenda includes opening of 41st Annual NW Garlic Festival vendor registration. For information about the meeting or other Chamber activities, please call the OPACC office 360-665-4448 or visit opwa.com.
'How to Help Birds'
PENINSULA — Join the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for two free fun and educational events celebrating birds. On Feb. 10 at the Salt Hotel and Pub, 147 Howerton Ave. in Ilwaco, at 6:30 p.m., Hannah Buschert and Erik Ostrander will present “How to Help Birds.” Birds face many challenges in their everyday lives and there are simple things we can do to help. On Feb. 10, Buschert and Ostrander will lead a bird walk along South Bay Trail from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everything from ducks and grebes to chickadees and flickers can be seen from this trail that passes through woodland and ends at an overlook within Willapa Bay. Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead located at the end of 95th Street in Long Beach. Space is limited, so register at friendsofwillaparefuge.org. For questions, contact info@friendsofwillaparefuge.org.
Library book sale planned Feb. 17
ILWACO — Friends of the Library are planning a book and DVD sale at the Ilwaco Library Meeting room on Friday, Feb. 17, from 12-4 p.m. It is geared toward young adult readers. Please bring cash or check. These fundraising efforts support programs at the Ilwaco and Ocean Park libraries. Follow the group’s “Friends of Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/folilwacoop.
The Wardens bring the Canadian Rockies to Raymond
RAYMOND — The Wardens, a trio of Canadian National Park Wardens — or rangers — who have been transporting audiences to the wild spaces of the Rockies since 2009 will headline Sunday Afternoon Live at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. The Wardens’ mission is to bring what they have lived, loved and learned about wild places to audiences who may never be able to see those places first-hand. They combine song, story and multi-media visuals to make it real for us, and to take us “past the end of the gravel road.” Tickets are $25 at the door (cash or check only), or may be purchased in advance for $20 by mail. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586. Other methods of purchase are by phone at 360-836-4419; and by credit card at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets for individual performances can be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy. Season tickets are still available and may be purchased in advance through the methods described above.
No Discover Pass required on 12 days this year
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Upcoming Discover Pass free days are Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday; Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
