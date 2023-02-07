Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

OCEAN PARK — OPACC's regular monthly meeting is set for Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Ave., and also and via Zoom. The Zoom access link may be found at opwa.com. Scroll down to the OPACC General Membership Meetings segment.  The agenda includes opening of 41st Annual NW Garlic Festival vendor registration. For information about the meeting or other Chamber activities, please call the OPACC office 360-665-4448 or visit opwa.com.

