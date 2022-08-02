Oysterville Church steeple

Oysterville Church is one of the most photographed buildings in Southwest Washington and home to the popular long-running Oysterville Vespers.

Oysterville Vespers features folksinger Marion DiCicco

OYSTERVILLE — “Bluesy folk!” “Old school country!” “Lively to haunting Irish!” Marion DiCicco’s music is given all these descriptions and those who attend her Music Vespers program at the Oysterville Church on Sunday, Aug. 7, “are in for a treat,” according to her many Peninsula fans. Tucker Wachsmuth will begin the program with a welcome and short story during the “Oysterville Moment” — a Music Vespers tradition begun in 1979 by Dale Espy Little (1911-2009). Others featured during the 3 p.m. service will be Steve Kovach giving the week’s homily and leading the congregational singing accompanied by Suzanne Knutzen playing the vintage pump organ. The hour-long program is free and open to the public who are encouraged to “come as you are for an hour of music and fellowship in the historic village.”

