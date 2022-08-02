Oysterville Vespers features folksinger Marion DiCicco
OYSTERVILLE — “Bluesy folk!” “Old school country!” “Lively to haunting Irish!” Marion DiCicco’s music is given all these descriptions and those who attend her Music Vespers program at the Oysterville Church on Sunday, Aug. 7, “are in for a treat,” according to her many Peninsula fans. Tucker Wachsmuth will begin the program with a welcome and short story during the “Oysterville Moment” — a Music Vespers tradition begun in 1979 by Dale Espy Little (1911-2009). Others featured during the 3 p.m. service will be Steve Kovach giving the week’s homily and leading the congregational singing accompanied by Suzanne Knutzen playing the vintage pump organ. The hour-long program is free and open to the public who are encouraged to “come as you are for an hour of music and fellowship in the historic village.”
Music on the stage at Veterans Field
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Merchants Association, in conjunction with the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, has arranged for live music on the stage at Veterans Field at 111 Third St. S.E. in downtown Long Beach through the summer as part of the city’s centennial celebrations. Remaining Thursday sessions (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) are Aug. 11 Jon Lee, a Fisher Poets songwriter; and Aug. 25, the Oyster Crackers, a Long Beach Peninsula group with vocal harmonies and original songs. Remaining Saturday sessions (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) are July 30, Joel Underwood Trio; Aug. 6, Rusty Hinges bluegrass; and Sept. 3 Beach Break, with surfer rock and more.
‘Ask a Master Gardener’ Plant Clinic and Information Center
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County are sponsoring a Plant Clinic and Information Center at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SW Lake St. in Ilwaco on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Museum’s Discovery Garden. They will be there to address your plant questions, concerns, and suggestions. The Discovery Garden is located behind the museum’s parking lot. After this one, they will be sponsoring one more plant clinic in late September. For more information, contact Bev Arnoldy at bevarnoldy@gmail.com.
Plant/Answer Clinics each Monday in August
The WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County will be hosting five in-person Plant/Answer Clinics during the month of August, each Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office located in the courthouse annex building at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your home gardening questions about plants, soil, insects, and other topics. Stop by and see us to get your gardening questions answered. For more information contact brenda.priestley@yahoo.com.
Wacky Putt-Putt Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — The Wacky Putt-Putt Golf Tournament resumes after a long covid hiatus on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4-9 p.m. at the Family Fun Center in Long Beach. To participate, gather a team of 2-4 people (all ages welcome); purchase your tickets; plan your costumes (this year’s theme is “Under The Sea” — extra points for wacky creativity); come on down at your start time, and putt your way to a win! Prizes will be awarded to the three best-scoring teams, the team with the biggest age spread, and the team with the best costumes. Proceeds from this event help fund WellSpring Community Network’s popular Mini-Grant program, which awards seed funds to local nonprofit organizations for all kinds of wonderful projects, from art camps to winter coats to tennis programs and everything in between. Signing up at www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-putt-putt-under-the-sea-tickets-388751043837. Questions? Contact Robyn Handley at robyn@swwabigs.org.
Mike Williams Memorial Golf Tournament
St. Mary’s Seaview Men’s Club is having the 3rd Annual Mike Williams Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. It is a 9-hole 2-man team event starting at 10 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Entry is $50 per golfer to include a lunch prepared by The Cove Restaurant. Hole Sponsorship is $50. To register, call Greg 360-901-7631 or Louise 352-586-0082.
Peninsula R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The fifth-annual Peninsula R&B Festival happens late next month, but musician/organizer Clint Carter is encouraging Blues music fans to buy tickets early, especially if they want to reserve the limited camping spots. The age 21-and-over event will feature eight bands. It will take place at the Port of Nahcotta Aug. 26 and 27, and includes art vendors, beer and wine, plus food, including fish and chips, Mexican and barbecue. To buy tickets, log on to tickettomato.com and look for event 7415 or access through www.peninsulabluesfest.com. Camping reservations can be made by emailing clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or by calling 360-244-5823.
AlAnon meetings
AlAnon is open to any adult, the only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets each Monday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. For information contact Barb B at 360-244-5566. The Other AlAnon Family Group meets on Zoom Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invite email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
