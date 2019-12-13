It’s time again for the Community Historian Project. For the 8th year, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s nationally recognized program is taking applications for those interested in learning about the history of our area.
“This year we will concentrate on the mid to late 19th century,” museum Collections Manager Donella Lucero said in a press release. “It was a time of remarkable economic expansion for the region. We will examine the history behind the development of settlements into towns and what roll advertisement, environment and transportation played in their growth. Additionally, we will explore how and why the North Beach Peninsula developed into such a popular tourist destination. The Victorian age was a time of grand hotels, activities and summers at the beach. North Beach was advertised as one of the most attractive beach resorts on the Pacific Coast.”
The classes feature 14 weeks of speakers and workshops. Community Historians meet on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the museum. The cost is $100. Some scholarships are available. Participants will also participate in the development of our 2020 winter museum exhibit: “The Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula.”
Applications and the session schedule for the 2020 Community Historian Program are available at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 115 SE Lake Street, Ilwaco, WA 98624, or on-line at columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. The application deadline is Dec. 27 and classes will begin Jan. 15. For more information call 360-642-3446 or e-mail Donella Lucero donella@cphm-ilwaco.org.
