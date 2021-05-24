Naselle High School Principal Justin Laine is a graduate of Raymond High School. His father, Steven Laine, graduated from Naselle in 1968; and his mother, Anita Laine, did so in 1973. A headline on page B1 last week incorrectly identified Justin Laine’s place of graduation. In addition, Laine served 20 years as school counselor in Naselle, but no longer does so, contrary to what the story reported.
Tags
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- McNulty ‘coming home’ to become Naselle football coach
- Early Sunday flaming wreck sends driver to hospital
- Determined officers catch repeat metal thief in the act
- SALVAGE CHIEF: To the rescue again?
- Clam season ends with a whimper, as WDFW sets sights on fall
- Boat fire spurs rapid early-morning response
- Inslee: Pandemic restrictions end June 30
- Coast Guard suspends search for halibut fisherman lost overboard off Grays Harbor
- Five-acre lots spark lively county debate
- 'Crazy' milestone: 1,000+ covid cases
- Fiat fire backed up traffic
- Pacific County Superior Court: Figure skater gets new attorney
- Lower Columbia River salmon dates extended
- WDFW invites comment on proposed rules for setting salmon fishing seasons
- Editorial: It's time to get imaginative about Washington transportation
- Coast Chronicles: We need our immigrants
- Obituary: James Savaria
- Obituary: Mirth Miller
- Tribe leads way to tsunami survival
- Broadband bills OK'd; aim to speed WA internet
- Lost Roo scorched: Sprinkler system limited the damage
- Death Notices: Preston, Shaw, Beavin
- Man accused of rape and assault held on $100,000 bail
- New law gives tenants protections, ends eviction moratorium
- WDFW approves Saturday and Monday razor clam digging at Mocrocks Beach only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.