Naselle High School Principal Justin Laine is a graduate of Raymond High School. His father, Steven Laine, graduated from Naselle in 1968; and his mother, Anita Laine, did so in 1973. A headline on page B1 last week incorrectly identified Justin Laine’s place of graduation. In addition, Laine served 20 years as school counselor in Naselle, but no longer does so, contrary to what the story reported.

