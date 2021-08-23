As a stick floats, Rose City is a little more than a hundred miles upriver from our fair coastal homeland, two hours by auto or two days by river kayak. I’ve done them both but at this ripe age, the former seems more appropriate.
Until recently, the thought of a short vacation in the upriver city interjected a bit of a quandary — a day trip, yes, but overnight? Well, maybe. And covid. With the new delta variant, it increasingly seems this might only be a pandemic interlude. But there is no time like the present, and we decided to seize the moment. My wife Laurie and I chose a longer foray as we wished to explore the city like I hadn’t done since my college days in the late 60s. Besides, we wanted to get away and had saved for months for the pleasure.
We settled into a pleasant hotel in the southwest quarter. As this city — and county — keeps trying to turn the corner toward a “coming out of quarantine” party, opportunities sparkle in the mind’s eye.
Much to do, close to home
Think of the options:
• Food in Portland is diverse and exceptional.
• The Portland Art Museum is the jewel in the crown and its large collection of world-class art sparkles like a bowl of sapphires. The indigenous exhibits are favorites but the painting collection remains inspiring, as is the Asian arts collection.
• Lan Su Chinese Garden is a special haven in Northwest Portland — refined, lovely, and the perfect embodiment of the Tao.
• The Portland Japanese Garden unravels graciously in the West Hills like the sound of one hand clapping. The garden is a blossoming spectacle of refinement and culture. And gardeners: Everyone is welcome to steal gardening ideas, and there are so many.
• And there is shopping galore, from a boutique selling fossils and colored stones, Dior, Gucci and Nordstrom Rack, to lush delis and a hundred-year old store selling cowboy boots and western paraphernalia. And galleries brimming with art treasures. Window shopping quickly became the order of the day.
• Music. Your pick. One night we choose jazz by the notable Ron Steen and friends at Wilf’s and were overwhelmed by the performance. This was jazz of heart and soul. A half-dozen vocalists showed up. Dan Faehnle of Pink Martini contributed on the bass and Joe Millward on piano. Exceptional! The service was friendly and professional, and the setting comfortable. The table-side Caesar was reminiscent of older times and pleased us to no end.
On Saturday we stumbled on a free concert featuring the entire ensemble of Pink Martini. It seemed as if much of the city had come out. Indeed, it was called the “Reopening of Portland” at the Pioneer Courthouse Square. The mood was ebullient and the music as luscious as the fine sandwich I bought from a food cart in the square. It was called, “Il Sogno” and featured: Capicola, salami Cotto, Mortadella, salami Capri, Provolone Piccane, Sicilian relish, and arugula Caiatta — love on a bun at Olympia Provisions.
Oh, the food!
We ate street food from several of the food carts that line 2nd and 3rd avenues. Further offerings scatter throughout the city. A lamb gyro is nine bucks, sliced from a rotisserie and covered with a delicate tzatziki sauce, thin sliced cucumber and optional homemade hot sauce. Laurie settled on a saag paneer, a cheesy East Indian specialty. Along the way, one can choose happy-faced choices: Italian, Greek, Thai, Vietnamese, Moroccan and Egyptian, an ethnic cornucopia of world-wide specialties including Philli cheese steak. Several times, we packed home one of these specialties or cooked in our small kitchen.
I delighted in a spicy cocktail called “Mal Humorado” and small plates of brisket empanadas and shrimp ceviche during happy hour at Lachon on Naito Parkway. Was treated to a round of sushi at Yama in the Pearl, simply exquisite. Oh, we were having fun, but the prices were tre cher and my belly swelling.
Another morning we purchased French pastries at St. Honoré on Broadway, a flaky, buttery affair. We met up with friends from Cannon Beach at a trendy restaurant called “Q,” for a celebratory lunch. The restaurant is the reincarnation of the Veritable Quandary, a leftover from my college days in this very city. The prices had raised dramatically.
But the best food for the dollar came at Dim Sum at the H.K. Café on 82nd. I believe it would be hard to find better Chinese anywhere in the Northwest. If there is a contender — there are so many Asian offerings in Portland — it just might be The Taste of Sichuan just off the Sunset Highway on N.W. Cornell road, west on the Sunset Highway (on your way home). I love the cuisine (fresh, hot and spicy and yes, brilliant). Everything is made in house. This isn’t just General Tso’s chicken. This is a miscellany of entrées ranging from delectable Cheng Du hand shaven noodles to a fiery pot of fish morsels on a bed of Chinese cabbage. There are dozens of choices and each one is a delight.
Portland struggles
But Portland, like many urban centers across the country, is struggling. The pandemic has shattered businesses, dozens and dozens. Riots and demonstrations have resulted in the large plywood bandages that punctuate a city still reeling from last year’s wounds. A sampling of Portlanders offered support for Black Lives Matter but detested the brick throwing and fires that have marred their beloved cityscape.
And there is the ensuing dilemma of the homeless and their battered tents that scatter along the sidewalks and nearly any patch of unoccupied real estate in all quarters of the metropolis. We skirt old haunts like cats on a hot tin roof.
Sequestered inside the Lan Su Chinese Garden just off lower Burnside in NW — a Shangri La in one of the harder hit quarters in the city — we had to ignore the footprints of pathos as the litter of a fractured society and homeless human beings huddled on nearby streets.
Here is a tale of two cities and these social problems are not home-owned. The stratification of America is visible in nearly every hamlet across our broad country. Tent cities are a visible tapestry in Seattle, Eugene, Los Angeles and NYC. Tents are woven through the pine trees behind the dunes in Seaview. It’s universal. Unfortunately, solutions remain a human dilemma without easy answers. But certainly with thinking heads and lots of dollars, problems can be solved, or at least minimized, if — please, please — we can only learn to talk, listen and compromise. In the meantime, the fractured lifestyles of the last 18 months is slowly healing.
Sightings on the peninsula and in Astoria suggest that our businesses are flooding with hungry tourists. The restaurants in Portland and our own town are bulging. Cognizant for a new-born reality, we move forward, traipsing the sun-filled avenues of Portland or rediscovering the streets of home.
Go forward with courage and support our neighbors whenever you can.
