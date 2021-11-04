LONG BEACH — Sue and Roy Rosselli take their art seriously.
So there was one high priority when designing their home.
Space to craft.
Just sometimes, dreams become reality.
Ceramic artist Sue Rosselli got a studio complete with potter’s wheel, a wall-mounted extruder, shelves for glazes, and a slab roller that’s handy to flatten clay.
Husband Roy Rosselli, who delights in wood carving, got a workshop complete with lathe, a spacious work bench and plenty of storage for his myriad tools.
Now they are putting both custom-designed rooms to use, busily crafting items for Astoria’s Sunday Market and taking part in the Peninsula Arts Association’s fall annual studio tour later this month.
Search for a home
The Rossellis lived in California’s populous Napa Valley. Sue worked in a high-stress cardiac catheterization laboratory; Roy was a building contractor. They were seeking a slower-paced, less congested location for their retirement dream house, ideally close to the ocean.
Some years ago while planning ahead, Sue Rosselli said they did a Google search for “best beach retirement towns.”
And Long Beach popped up on their computer screens.
A vacation north cemented their choice. They bought property close to the beach just north of the center of Long Beach. When the time was right, they recruited an architect and builder, and voila!
They moved in August 2020 and Sue set about stocking her studio. “I have jumped back in with both feet.” She soon learned that Sue Raymond, who operates the Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park, was the Peninsula’s go-to person for potters. “If you need advice, call Sue,” she said with evident gratitude.
Happy with it, or sometimes not …
Describing the contents of her ceramics studio, Sue Rosselli is as excited by her tools and the shelves tightly stacked with glazes and bags of clay, as she is with her own creations-in-progress, which adorn almost every other surface.
She fashions bowls and ornaments from clay, which she fires in a freestanding kiln. It occupies a safe, empty corner of their garage, baking the pots at more than 2000 degrees.
Creating pottery involves science but is an art. Moisture or air bubbles can cause disaster once the kiln door swings shut. A pretty, positive outcome isn’t guaranteed. “Sometimes you’re real happy and sometimes you are not,” Sue said.
But the manner in which art enthusiasts react to her successes is reward enough. “I enjoy myself here — it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I make the vessel. They decide what they are going to use it for. It’s satisfying to have someone use something I have made.”
‘Bringing it to life’
Down steps to the adjoining ground-level workshop, Roy has a large functional work table and plenty of space to store his tools on a wallboard. In pride of place is a small lathe and a set of honed chisels that he wields with precision.
“I have always liked woodworking since I was a kid,” he said. His grandfather and father encouraged him and junior high woodshop advanced his skills. As a contractor, sometimes he worked hands-on with custom finishes in homes he built. He also refinished antique furniture.
Now he mostly specializes in carving Santa heads or Nordic-style bearded faces on salvaged cedar or walnut. Some call the style driftwood spirits.
“I see the face,” he said, describing how he uses whittling knives and occasionally small power tools to carve the nose and eyes first, leaving the grain of the wood to portray the flowing beard.
“I enjoy bringing it to life,” he smiled, rubbing a finger into an elf-like face. “People put them in their gardens and homes,” he said. “It’s neat. They are all different.”
Sometimes he will work for two hours until he is satisfied; larger faces may take twice as long. “I detail more than I need, but that’s my style.”
Occasionally the couple’s crafts intersect: a ceramic bowl might acquire a wooden handle. Sue stared at the item and said wistfully, “Sometimes I just make things to sit and look pretty.”
