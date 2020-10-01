LONG BEACH — On Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days, a local Cranberry Harvest Festival will be held at Cranguyma Farms, located at 113 Sandridge Road.
This will be a celebration of local harvest including all things cranberry. This will be an outdoor, socially-distanced experience, rain or shine.
There will be 14 vendors including Simpli Edibles, who will be selling her homemade pies and baked goods; Taco Loco Taco will serve their traditional Mexican specialty foods and lots more. Foods, local artists, craft demonstrations and more. Cranberries make up a big part of the Peninsula’s personality; it’s impossible to imagine our home without its distinctive and colorful cranberry fields. Come see for yourself and don’t forget the fresh cranberries for sale and u-pick! There will be various kinds of cranberry pies and pie slices, pastry, hot food and artesian craft vendors!
All covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Masks will be required. Call 360-642-3201 for information.
