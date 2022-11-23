I have written about Sandhill cranes before, but they are worth taking another look at. I was there last week to enjoy the flight of the Sandhills along with thousands of snow geese and hundreds of Canada and cackling geese. The Columbia Land Trust’s property in Vancouver Washington, named Cranes’ Landing, was given to the Trust as a mitigation in 2016. It ensures that Sandhill cranes have a habitat to return to every fall in the Vancouver Lake Lowlands. This action has proven to be a huge success.
Cranes’ landing is farmed specifically for the cranes. This year’s plantings are diverse as shown in the diagram. At first only corn was planted, but as new facts were learned based on science and from the experience of other refuges for Sandhills in the USA other important food sources such as nutsedge were discovered. Nutsedge turns out to be one of the Sandhills’ favorites. Another interesting fact learned from experience is that space was needed so that the cranes can see approaching predators. Thus, corn is planted in rows each resembling a hedge with wide spaces in between.
Sandhill cranes are large, tall, stately looking birds. Their necks are long, and their wings are broad. Their bodies are slate-gray, and they wear a crimson cap. Their tail is short and covered by drooping feathers. The Sandhill is about the same size as a great blue heron but appears bulkier. Its wingspan is about six feet. When Sandhill cranes call, their loud bugle can be heard from a very long distance away. The tone is rich, low, and so loud that it often gives their location away. You will hear their bugling call big time if you make the trip to Cranes‘ Landing.
Sandhill cranes mate for life, but generally don’t breed until the age of seven, although some will breed earlier. The pair stay together for 20 years or more, and once established are always together. Juveniles, called colts, often stay with their parents for nine or ten months. The name colt comes from the fact that young birds have very long, gangly legs just like young colts.
The population of Sandhill cranes at Cranes’ Landing is currently at about 1600 birds. The population has remained stable since 2016 with small increases annually. In addition to the cranes, there are thousands of snow geese and hundreds of Canada geese and cackling geese feeding and resting in the grain fields at Cranes’ Landing. Their murmuring as they rest, and feed can be heard loud and clear! The familiar V shaped flight of the Canadas and cacklers can be seen as they slowly come in for a landing from their sleeping place on Sauvé Island to their feeding place on Cranes’ Landing. A resonant honking is given off by the flocks when the Canada geese are in the air.
The snow geese form a sea of white on the grain fields. To see them fly in or take off is mesmerizing. The large, white, flocks wheel and swirl against the deep, blue sky as they prepare to land, their black wing tips visible to the naked eye.
The Sandhills and geese will stay at Cranes’ landing until their departure in March or early April. So, there is still plenty of time to visit while the birds continue to fatten up during the next few months before returning to their breeding grounds in Alaska and British Columbia. The best viewing time is at dusk or dawn. The best viewing spot is from the far parking area in Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park on the Lower River Road in Vancouver, Washington. Cranes’ landing is five hundred and 41 acres of beauty. It awaits your visit. Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.