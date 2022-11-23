I have written about Sandhill cranes before, but they are worth taking another look at. I was there last week to enjoy the flight of the Sandhills along with thousands of snow geese and hundreds of Canada and cackling geese. The Columbia Land Trust’s property in Vancouver Washington, named Cranes’ Landing, was given to the Trust as a mitigation in 2016. It ensures that Sandhill cranes have a habitat to return to every fall in the Vancouver Lake Lowlands. This action has proven to be a huge success.

Cranes’ landing is farmed specifically for the cranes. This year’s plantings are diverse as shown in the diagram. At first only corn was planted, but as new facts were learned based on science and from the experience of other refuges for Sandhills in the USA other important food sources such as nutsedge were discovered. Nutsedge turns out to be one of the Sandhills’ favorites. Another interesting fact learned from experience is that space was needed so that the cranes can see approaching predators. Thus, corn is planted in rows each resembling a hedge with wide spaces in between.

