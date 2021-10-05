LONG BEACH — While pumpkins serve as the centerpiece of several autumn traditions, there’s another product that shares the spotlight during this time of year, and that’s cranberries.
“Fall is cranberry harvest time on the coast,” said Paula Reagor, an employee of the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach.
The 2nd annual Cranguyma Farms Harvest Festival is planned this Friday, Oct. 8, 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cranguyma Farms 113th and Sandridge Road.
The Long Beach Pie Lady will be there with various kinds of homemade pies and cranberry cinnamon rolls featuring Cranguyma berries. Hot coffee and warm cranberry-spiced cider will also be available.
The festival features local artisan crafters, and of course fresh and u-pick cranberries will be available for purchase.
“Come to the farm and enjoy the day, watch the harvest on the bogs, and eat and shop local,” co-organizer Marci Bennett said.
There is ample parking. Masks will be required. To participate as a vendor, contact Bennett at 971-254-7142 — text or leave voicemail.
Cranberry Museum
In addition to visiting the Cranguyma Farms event, the cranberry bogs owned by the Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation, 2907 Pioneer Road, are open for self-guided tours during daylight hours any day of the year. They become more interesting in September and October, when the berries ripen to varying shades of crimson and harvest begins.
Established as a research facility by Washington State College (now Washington State University) in 1923, the cranberry growers on the West Coast eventually formed a nonprofit corporation and purchased the farm and buildings. WSU continues to support research on the site.
Cranberries are planted on sandy soils or peat soils, which is why they thrive on the coast. During harvest, workers “flood the bog and then ride a beater through it,” Reagor said, adding the cranberries naturally float to the surface and are then corralled to one side by a long, floating boom. The water is reused throughout the harvesting process.
The Pioneer Road museum and gift shop — filled with everything cranberry — are often open. There is no admission cost.
