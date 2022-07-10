On Saturdays we went to the Twin City Sales auction in Centralia and bought our farm animals for our 7-acre plot on the South Fork of the Willapa.
Dad’s first purchase was four small calves, one for each of us four kids. Mine was a light brown Guernsey that I named Jack. I still have the receipt for my $11 cow. My brother got a Black Angus, my sister a Jersey, and my brother Tony had a Holstein. It was a sort of experiment and a way of indoctrinating us to morning farm chores and taking care of our own animal.
Dad bought a bucket with a large nipple on it and powdered milk for the calves. Each morning before school while it was still dark my Dad would light the green Coleman lantern with the net mantle. “Come on, kids, it’s time to feed the animals.” Mom and Dad would sip their coffee in the dark, and we were off. I loved those mornings and the smell of the powered milk as it was mixed with water and splashed on me as I fed Jack.
The first winter came and each calf began to suffer and die in succession. The Holstein died of pneumonia. Randy’s Black Angus and my sister’s Jersey died of a disease called scourers, which is sort of like chronic diarrhea (I guess). Who knew? Mom and Dad didn’t know anything about raising animals in the state of Washington. Being from the Midwest, and they had no idea why they were dying. They didn’t know that it was too cold in our farm environment in Pacific County without the protection of a barn. The Pacific Northwest is basically its own rain forest out on the South Fork. Moss covers all trees, and ferns poke out of their massive trunks.
Jack, however, lived and became very dear to me. I lazed with him in the field, head on his belly, as he rested and grazed on grass. He even let me ride him sometimes. What a mellow fella he was. When he was of age, though, (what is ‘of age’ for a cow?) my parents told me I had to sell him. I was crushed other than the fact that Dad said maybe I could get a horse with the proceeds. When we sold Jack at the Twin City auction I cried for days. I am sure he ended up on someone’s dinner table.
Meeting Clyde
As promised, a week later Dad brought home my horse, Clyde, which he purchased at the Twin City Sales auction. Clyde was shiny black with a white line on his long face like lightening.
I was in heaven. I could take my black horse for jaunts in any direction, always bareback. We couldn’t afford a saddle, but we had reins and a bridle, and Clyde was always with shoes. There was a “horse-shoer” that came out periodically to clip hooves and shoe Clyde. We had no boundaries, regardless of property ownership, and I was free to explore. My horse acquired the habit of finding our way home as we rode home after an adventure, me backwards lying down with my head resting on his soft back end. He would pull into our driveway and stop, knowing he was home.
The South Fork was not then the bustling vacation-rental hub that it is now, and seldom did we see cars pass by. My sister would ride the neighbor’s horse and we could race them in front of our house down the gravel road and ride through the many farm fields. We bathed them in the front yard and gently brushed the tangles out of their tails. Once we even led him up a step and into the front door of our house. He made our living room seem very small. Often, Clyde roamed free during the days eating clover.
Yes, this was the life — a far cry from our town home in South Bend where our entertainment was collecting polliwogs and swimming in the ditches that lined our house. Now we had the crystal clear South Fork river to swim in!
Farm livin’ is the life for me
Living in the country afforded Dad an opportunity to develop his interest in many animals, from farm pets to exotic birds and wildlife. He and mom worked for a week on a chicken pen. Through a magazine he ordered 50 baby chicks and the equipment needed to keep them warm with a heat lamp. They arrived by train in Chehalis, and it was the beginning of a huge learning experience for all of us. As these chicks were growing we also ended up purchasing an incubator for hatching eggs without the mother. Now we got to watch the eggs start to hatch, little beaks desperately trying to penetrate their shell. Then we ob-served as the fluffy babies emerged, dazed, and slowly learned to take care of themselves.
After mastering chickens, my Dad graduated to bigger birds. He ordered 75 pheasants out of a magazine to be delivered again by freight. This time we had to have a much bigger home for our new pets so Dad staked out a 40 x 40 foot area for their home. After putting the posts in the corners with cement he bought chicken wire and covered the whole area side to side and top. The pheasants arrived and we watched them grow into fine birds and took an interest in their development.
Unfortunately, as soon as the game warden caught wind that we had “wild” animals we had to let them all go free. Well, not all. I’m sure we had pheasant for dinner for some time.
The new barn
One of the seven acres that came with the house was the perfect site for our new barn. Mom and Dad worked tirelessly tearing down an old house in South Bend in order to salvage wood for the barn. It was built to perfection with a loft and a stable for my horse, and of course it was painted “barn red.”
The barn was to provide shelter for Clyde as well as the many animals that we continued to buy and raise. My brother housed Lucy the pig in this barn and she gave birth to little piglets during the night. We all slept in the barn that night to “help.” The barn had three corrals and a spacious hay loft that dropped hay from the sides into the different pens.
Dad got an old porcelain bathtub and put it outside the barn under the eve to water my horse, and the rain water filled it all winter. As the tub water slowly evaporated and ceased to exist in the summer, it was my job to take a five gallon bucket and haul water up from the South Fork river bank.
In later years when our interest in raising and having animals dwindled (you know, teenage years happened), my mom used the barn loft for her reupholstering business. We had a big chest freezer stored in the barn as well, as our house had no room for it with only two small bedrooms, a small bath, living and kitchen. No garage or utility room or even a shed.
When my dad left, mom had to make every penny count. She bought a side of beef to feed us during the winter. The freezer was filled with meat and homemade blackberry pies that my mom had made from scratch with wild blackberries that she had picked. I came home from school to find mom crying one day as she was walking back from the barn. Someone had gotten into the barn (we never locked doors then) and taken all her meat — steaks and roasts, and to add insult to injury, they had thrown her pies around the barn like Frisbees. We eventually found the perpetrators and they were found guilty by a judge. They were sentenced to pay mom $5 each. They never did.
I watched in awe as my mom and dad built this barn that I loved so much. The barn was burned to the ground when my brother built his house on the property. It had served its purpose and provided years of entertainment and cherished memories. It also had provided my mom a peaceful environment to successfully do her job.
Ferns in the green hills of home
I enjoyed the beauty of the green valley we lived in and was not bothered by the solitude during this time. The smell of mint was all around and the air was fresh and clean. Ferns grew everywhere along the deer trails and we learned that we could pick them and make 32 cents for every bunch of 50. We each had a fern ring with a sharp blade that hooked and cut the ferns. After we picked ferns for hours my sister and I carried huge bundles of ferns home to straighten and tie with twine to be sold. Our whole family picked ferns (not the ones sticking out of trees).
Sometimes I went with Dad, sometimes my sister, sometimes all of us, but usually I picked alone, loving the damp, mossy woods. Dad set up a place in the barn and made a wooden box the length of the ferns with a space cut out where they were supposed to be tied together in a bunch, about six inches up the fern.
I will never forget the smells in that barn where we housed so many animals at different times and years. Granted, some were dead smells, like the smell of the blood of the many poached deer and elk my dad skinned in the barn. My sister had a sheep and we had a goat. We had a turkey named Ed who sacrificed his life for our Thanksgiving dinner. All our chickens were named thoughtfully. One was named Bob but it turned out that Bob suddenly clucked by one day with little chicks following closely behind. We still called her Bob. There were my brother’s pigs, Lucy and Blackie. Blackie died and is buried in the field on mom’s property, along with all of our other deceased pets. Our rabbits, Andy and Mandy were proudly entered into the Pacific County Fair and then ended up on our dinner table.
Jack, however, was near and dear to my heart, as he was the first animal that I had full responsibility for — the first animal I could call my own.
I know this all sounds idyllic, and believe me, it wasn’t always. But sometimes I need to reflect and embrace those fleeting moments of happiness that I experienced on the South Fork. I could tell the same story and fill it with tragedy and sadness, but just for a moment, let me remember my dad with the memory of a flawed but lovely man. The good times were few and far between, but man, were they good.
