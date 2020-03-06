ILWACO — “Swansong” is a rarely used word nowadays.
But that’s what married amateur actors Russ and Joyce Jones are saying about their appearance in the Peninsula Players’ latest production.
“A Bag Full of Miracles,” a musical comedy directed by Rita Smith, opens 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco and runs for three weekends.
The Surfside residents are adamant they are retiring from the stage when the curtain comes down April 5.
“We are in our swansong,” declared Joyce Jones, who has two roles in the show, first as a woman being set up to fall victim to a scheming lawyer, and later as a wedding caterer who doesn’t follow instructions.
Russ plays the Rev. Willie Lincoln Watermaker, a somewhat disorientated radio preacher, who has been married numerous times.
Joyce, a retired lobbyist for disadvantaged people, is a longtime Peninsula resident and Russ, a retired Boeing materials manager, has lived here for about 20 years.
“We just enjoy it,” she said, recalling the joy of prior shows with the Players, including “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” and “Mame.” “We enjoy character parts and working with Rita. But we are getting older and it’s harder to learn our lines.”
Russ agreed, and added. “We have worked with some wonderful people.”
Smith, the director, has known the couple for 14 years and acted with them both in “Mame” in 2010 and another show. She is grateful for their contributions. Joyce previously served on the Players’ board, was membership coordinator and the producer for “Camelot” some years ago.
“Russ is now on the board, so even though they may not be in another production on stage, they will continue to support our small troupe,” she said.
Luckily there is a younger set of actors stepping up. This production also features Aarin Hygaard and John Stone, two seventh-graders from Ilwaco’s Hilltop School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.