Deep River American Legion hosts community picnic

NASELLE — 2019 is the centennial year for the American Legion. To celebrate that event, the members of American Legion Post 111 (Deep River) are inviting Naselle-Grays River residents to a community picnic on Saturday, July 27, at the Lions Baseball Field in Naselle. Hamburgers, hot dogs and other picnic foods will be served from noon to 3 pm. Residents are asked to bring their own chairs. The Post’s mini-jeep will be there along with “Kaboom” the cannon. The American Legion has now served the needs of veterans for 100 years.