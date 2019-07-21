Deep River American Legion hosts community picnic

NASELLE — 2019 is the centennial year for the American Legion. To celebrate that event, the members of American Legion Post 111 (Deep River) are inviting Naselle-Grays River residents to a community picnic on Saturday, July 27, at the Lions Baseball Field in Naselle. Hamburgers, hot dogs and other picnic foods will be served from noon to 3 pm. Residents are asked to bring their own chairs. The Post’s mini-jeep will be there along with “Kaboom” the cannon. The American Legion has now served the needs of veterans for 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.