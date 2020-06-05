Renowned artist Charles Funk stands with his painting "Trail to Grandma's Home." The trail is located at the back of Bruceport Park and goes down to the water. There is a stream at the bottom of the trail and a rock outcropping where the house was. Theirs was the only house that was not in the village. Adds, Mary Funk: "There were a few stones left when we first met in the 1950s. Charles painted the picture in 2019 and gave it to our daughter, Cheryl, for Christmas that year."