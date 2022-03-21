SOUTH BEND — Joelle Springer is ready for the inevitable question.
“‘We made a U-turn because we saw a German store in South Bend. How did you get here?’
Everybody is surprised,” she laughs.
The question is asked by myriad customers driving by on U.S. Highway 101. They notice the colorful signs, many displaying the black, red and yellow of the German flag, and discover the prospect of tasty treats inside.
Springer delights in the telling, interrupting the winding story of her life to ring up some Stollen, a cake-like fruit bread.
“When I grew up, we had little stores and each one had customer service, good food, and the love,” she says. “I put that all through my store. I miss the little tiny stores and having the clerk attend to you.”
Cookies
Springer has stocked her store with goodies, all imported from Europe. Jams, honey, spicy pickles, rote beete (beetroot) are on shelves near myriad mustard options. “It is ridiculous how much I sell,” she laughs.
In the front of the store, candies like licorice allsorts, beloved of English schoolkids, are displayed alongside colorful packets of Haribo Weinland fruit gums and cookies. Stollen comes in various brands, including Gateau de Noel aux fruits, a 7-ounce portion, enticingly wrapped. There are whiskey cornichons (gherkins, popular as a bar snack), Halloren Kugeln creamy chocolates, crunchy Italian cookies called Amaretti del Chiostro and brightly packaged Schwarzwälder Kirsch, a Black Forest torte.
The most recent addition to the store, which has grown into three rooms since she began some years ago, is Joelle’s Deli Haus where she prepares rye sandwiches, Focaccia Prosciutto, beef with melted Münster cheese, and Brioche Gryere with a lingonberry spread.
Perhaps inevitably, variations of bratwurst fill an entire cooler. It is packaged to take home or may be served pan fried on a toasted roll, with sweet or regular German mustard, or even curry ketchup. Sauerkraut and sautéed onions can ramp up the bierkeller ambiance.
‘Safe’
Springer’s path to South Bend crossed the globe, taking several turns, not all happy.
She grew up in East Berlin, the German city that became the symbol of Cold War divisions between the free West and the Soviet empire. She was born in 1967, six years after the Berlin Wall went up.
Older family members had built a home. “My mother and aunt inherited it, a big house, and we grew up in the east. It was not the horror stories that you see.
“Mother did everything. We didn’t have money — we put cottonballs on the (Christmas) tree — but everything was home cooked. We lived safe, always had fruit and vegetables, and meat, because we had our own garden.”
She recalls efficient cars, but restrictions on travel. Vacation trips were allowed, but only to Soviet Bloc nations like Poland or Czechoslovakia. Everyone had free health insurance.
Her mother’s job as a top secretary at a government television station greatly benefited the family’s security.
“As a child, we were fine, but that was due to my mother’s hard work,” she says. “We had great education. It was outstanding. Geography, biology, physics, and English in the last two years.”
She recalls “political grooming” of youth to join the Communist Party.
‘Broke’
The shrinking of Russian influence, symbolized by the fall of the Wall, plus the eventual reunification of Germany, offered opportunities. Springer, a professional hairdresser, left Berlin when she was 23. She met her first husband when cutting hair on a U.S. military base in Europe. They moved to Tennessee in 1991. It became the first of eight states where she lived, mainly on the East Coast, over the years that followed.
Much time passed, with some sadness. Leaving a difficult situation in another Washington town in about 2011, Springer was a single mother with a young boy when she drove into Raymond-South Bend.
“I ran out of gas,” she says. “Yes, this is a true story. I came here, I had $20 on me. I was so broke. I started over for the third time with nothing and a child in tow. I found a place to live and work.”
While hairdressing had always been her profession, she had introduced a side business selling German candies and novelty food items to lure regular hair clients back. “All my customers say, ‘Can I get this? Everybody has told me how good it is.’”
The late Ruth Jenkins, and her nephew, Ron, helped establish her store in the high-visibility location on Highway 101.
Jayden’s German Store began, named for her grade-school age youngster. Now he is a senior in high school, looking to complete his Running Start classes and train as a marine biologist.
Oma roleThe covid shutdown hit just after Springer had expanded into a third sales room featuring sandwiches and other items for Joelle’s Deli Haus. Although she relies hugely on passing tourists, she offers a huge thank-you to Raymond-South Bend neighbors whose support has kept her afloat. “The people are just amazing.”
Now she is expanding into online sales. “I am working hard to make an Internet store fly like an old-fashioned store,” she says, proud of her early attempts to film video snippets as creative sales tools.
As well as work, Springer’s life has taken on a new turn with her boyfriend, whose interest in ices has led to a third component of the business, Romee’s Gelato.
And her three grown stepsons have two grandchildren, allowing Springer the joy of adopting the role of “Oma,” the German culture’s beloved grandmother figure whose mission exudes maximum love. Springer says she expresses that, in part, with home cooking. “Everything from scratch!”
Chocolate!
Once more, the reminiscing is interrupted to welcome customers. A car-load of U.S. Coast Guard personnel from Astoria spends considerable time selecting their treats.
Petty Officer Chris Leach is clearly grinning behind her mask when asked about her purchase choices.
“I have spaetzle and coffee … and chocolate!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.