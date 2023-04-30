The first Pacific County Museum Month is taking place in May. Eleven museums are participating.
“It’s remarkable to find so many and such a variety of intriguing, little museums in a remote destination,” said Katja Spitz, executive director of the Long Beach Peninsula tourism program. “In contrast to our fast-moving, future-focused society, these museums are a testament to the significance of the history, traditions and rural way of life on this vibrant span of the Northwest coast.”
Visitors will be offered discounts on admission, memberships and gift shop purchases as noted during May.
Participants are:
• Appelo Archives Center, Museum and Café, Naselle. The archives are dedicated to preserving and protecting the history of the Naselle-Grays River Valley, promote genealogical research and foster Scandinavian studies, with an emphasis on Finnish-American heritage. Discounts on memberships and some books are available. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday plus Saturday by appointment. Admission is free.
• Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Ilwaco. The museum traces the local area from Chinookan culture to the modern day. Its largest exhibit is the railcar Nahcotta. Its flexible exhibit galleries feature changing special exhibits including one planned to open May 19 featuring “Murdered Indigenous People Paintings” by Nayana LaFond. Discounts on memberships and some books are available. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
• Cranberry Museum and Gift Shop, Long Beach. The facility is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December with restricted hours January through March. It will offer discounts on preserves and some books.
• Knappton Cove Heritage Museum, Naselle. The site was home to the U.S. Columbia River Quarantine Station, the local “Ellis Island” and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Regular 2023 hours are Saturday afternoons in July and August from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. An open house highlighting ways to keep rats off ships will be held May 20.
• The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco. It will offer discounts on gift store items except books. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 children. A Discover Pass is required for all vehicles entering the park.
• The NamsChohts Heritage Museum and Library, Tokeland. The museum preserves the history of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and region. Exhibits include natural history displays, tribal art and artifacts. It will offer discounts on clothing. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m.). Admission is free.
• Northwest Carriage Museum, Raymond. It showcases 60 restored 19th-century horse-drawn vehicles and thousands of period artifacts, and interactive exhibits. Discounts will include reduced adult admission and gift shop purchases. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Standard admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $5 per child and $25 for a family.
• Pacific County Historical Society and Museum, South Bend. A variety of displays preserving Willapa Bay history with a gift store featuring local artists and Northwest books. Discounts on new memberships will be offered. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
• Willapa Bay Interpretive Center, Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta. Displays inside a replica of an oyster station house on the banks of Willapa Bay tracing the families who established the oyster industry, plus artifacts and a 20-foot mural of the bay. In May it will offer discounts on merchandise and be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Regular hours are 11-4 Friday, Saturday Sunday, and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Admission is free.
• Willapa Seaport Museum, Raymond. This is adjacent to the Carriage Museum and highlights nautical history. For Museum Month, the curator has put together a Nautical Scavenger Hunt with prizes. Open to all ages, players are invited to find 12 of the 13 items on the list and receive a prize. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
• World Kite Museum, Long Beach. Close to the beach, the museum is home to more than 1,500 kites from 26 countries. It features fighter, miniature, leaf, war and dime-store kites. Discounts are offered on admission and some gift shop purchases. Regular admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children and includes the materials and instructions to make a small, flyable kite to take home. Hours in May are Friday through Monday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It hosts the annual Washington State International Kite Festival in August.
