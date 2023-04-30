0503 CO Museum month1.JPG

From the everyday to the exceptional, Pacific County’s museums seek to preserve event element of history. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco traces the history of the local area from Chinookan culture to the modern day. It is among 11 museums celebrating May as Museum Month with discounts and attractions.

 PATRICK WEBB

The first Pacific County Museum Month is taking place in May. Eleven museums are participating.

“It’s remarkable to find so many and such a variety of intriguing, little museums in a remote destination,” said Katja Spitz, executive director of the Long Beach Peninsula tourism program. “In contrast to our fast-moving, future-focused society, these museums are a testament to the significance of the history, traditions and rural way of life on this vibrant span of the Northwest coast.”

0503 CO Museum month4.JPG

You might meet all sorts of unusual characters at the Appelo Archives Center, Museum and Café in Naselle. The archives are a community hub for coffee and Scandinavian pastries while serving as a focus for preserving the history of the Naselle-Grays River Valley and fostering Scandinavian studies with displays of dolls, clothing and photographs.
0503 CO Museum month2.JPG

The Cranberry Museum and Gift Shop in Long Beach might win any award for the tastiest items on sale. The facility is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December. During Museum Month, it will offer discounts on preserves and some books.
0503 CO Museum month3.JPG

Some of the most impressive kites ever made are on show at the World Kite Museum in Long Beach. The 200 Japanese kites in the collection are considered the most complete collection of kites outside of Japan. It hosts the annual Washington State International Kite Festival in August.
0503 CO Museum month5.JPG

Visitors from all over the world marvel at the remarkable restored 19th-century horse-drawn vehicles on display at the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond. This carriage briefly took a trip to Ilwaco a while ago to form the centerpiece of an exhibit of hotels from the past. The Raymond museum is offering discounts including reduced adult admission and gift shop purchases.
Moss pickers

A panoramic photo at the Pacific County Museum captures a moment in time when locals gathered moss to help in the World War I effort.

