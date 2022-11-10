Chinook Nation member Carol Schoenfelder’s multicolored quilt called “Journey Home” tells the story of children forced to attend residential schools in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. It is among donated art items at the Chinook Nation’s Art Auction and Oyster Fry on Nov. 19.
This scenic painting by Gary McMann is also among art at the auction. “Gary passed away in April 2019 and left behind so many works of art,” said tribal member Jane Pulliam. Relatives were happy to donate. “It was tough to decide on which ones to use. So happy they are going to a good home.”
This ceramic bowl “Orca Dance” by Karen Betts is one of the “Earth-oriented art, fine and functional” items she has created at her Centralia home.
Chinook Nation member Carol Schoenfelder’s fiber art tells the story of one of the saddest episodes in recent North American history.
The Everett designer’s distinctive multi-colored quilt called “Journey Home” depicts the children who were forced to attend residential schools in the United States and British Columbia, Canada.
It will be one of the featured items of donated art at the forefront for the Chinook Nation’s Art Auction and Oyster Fry on Nov. 19. The event runs from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. at the Chinook School gym in Chinook.
Other items include oven-safe ceramic bowls, including one named “Orca Dance,” by another tribal member, Karen Betts. She creates what she describes as “Earth-oriented art, fine and functional” at her Centralia home.
Artists whose donated work is featured include outdoors photographer Bruce Dishaw, Bay Center painter Ron Pulliam, and Barbara Kommer, who makes hemp and wool yarn creations.
Tickets for the auction may be purchased at the door. Meal options include $20 for hand-fried Willapa Oysters, smoked salmon chowder, coleslaw and garlic bread. Or, for $15, those attending may order a hot dog served with homemade macaroni and cheese using a popular recipe by Leanne Dague.
Cake, coffee, tea and soft drinks will also be available.
The artwork will be featured on auction tables that will close at 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Raffle balloons will pop at 7 p.m.
The event is to raise money for the Chinook Nation’s continuing campaign to restore federal recognition, which was granted then removed. For more details of that campaign, log on to chinookjustice.org.
