ILWACO — Blake Bell isn’t the tallest kid in his class, but in the e-sports world, he’s a giant.
Bell, a 9th grader at Ilwaco High School, is Ilwaco’s top-ranked player on the Spring 2022 Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Team, which includes Matthew Castillo, Adam Caswell-Deen, Grant Church, Benjamin Davis, Dawson Faust, Carter Humphreys, Drake Smith, Chase Vasquez and Jorgon Watters.
The team is currently preparing for their next big match on Thursday, May 12, where they have an opportunity to advance to the e-sports playoffs at the Washington State Scholastic E-sports Championships in Vancouver on May 21.
More than a game
E-sports, a billion-dollar industry, is short for electronic sports and refers to competitive video gaming with tournament and league structures just like traditional sports. In e-sports, gamers square off either in teams (multiplayer) or individually.
Thanks to streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, professional gamers have become their own breed of celebrities by building legitimate fanbases that come out to support them. The most popular e-sports games include League of Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, Fortnite, Madden NFL and Overwatch. Street Fighter, Super Smash Brothers and Mortal Kombat games are also popular.
E-sports as we know it today is relatively new, but competitive gaming has been around since the days of Pong. E-sports traces its origins back to 1972, when home consoles first became common. In 1980, the first nationwide Space Invaders competition was held with 10,000 participants. A year later, gamers competed in the surprisingly cutthroat inaugural Donkey Kong tournament.
In the early 1990s, Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat competitions and tournaments grew in popularity followed by GoldenEye and other first-person shooters later that decade, which paved the way for the Starcraft, Warcraft, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Halo series. Fast forward to 1998, the legendary Starcraft 2 tournament on PC boasted more than 50 million online viewers, 17 million of those participating via Twitch.
Evolving, expanding industry
Today e-sports continues to be a growing and evolving industry, with an array of possible career paths, including IT and software design to e-sports commentary, or shout casting.
“There’s content creators, which can be software developers,” said Ilwaco Career and Technical Education Director and e-sports General Manager Shawn Stern, who oversees the e-sports program.
“There’s all these aspects and some translate into other related careers. A kid could get interested in the shout casting and the streaming, which may lead them into a more traditional media career.”
The Ilwaco e-sports team is currently in the midst of their spring season, with the possibility of a postseason on the horizon.
“If we win our Super Smash Brothers meet on 5/12, we will qualify for the in-person playoffs at the Washington State Scholastic E-sports Championships in Vancouver on 5/21. Students will also be competing in a one-on-one Super Smash Brothers and a cosplay competition,” Stern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.