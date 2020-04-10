LONG BEACH — Firefighters and paramedics are using the virtual classroom for training, a change meant to limit large gatherings of first responders.
Three Long Beach and Ilwaco fire department volunteers sharpened their skills on the Long Beach department’s cherry picker on April 2. The department took advantage of the Adrift Hotel and Spa’s empty rooms and parking lot to practice scaling the heavy equipment along the side of the building.
The volunteers also videotaped the exercise, which will be shared with firefighters in departments across the region as a way to keep skills sharp during the covid-19 pandemic.
Long Beach Fire Chief Kyle Jewell supervised the training at the Adrift Hotel, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach. Firefighters must train once a week to best serve their communities, he said. However, physical trainings and large department meetings are too much of a risk right now.
“If one of us gets sick and we’re going to fire meetings, we take down the whole department,” Jewell said.
