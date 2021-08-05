Members of Latino Outdoors are pictured during a Nature Conservancy program at the Yellow Island Preserve in the San Juans before the covid shutdown. Partners to Preserves leaders plan field trips with covid safety protocols in place around the state including Ellsworth Creek Preserve in Pacific County. Far left, Phil Green, long-time caretaker of Yellow Island, now retired. Far right, Matt Axling, current caretaker.
No Child Left Inside is a Washington grant program with a specific purpose.
The Nature Conservancy’s Partners to Preserves program has been awarded a $63,630 grant through the program to support bringing 400 youth to preserves across Washington during the next two years.
Among the targeted locations will be the Ellsworth Creek Preserve in Pacific County.
Other counties involved for the program, which involve science, natural and cultural history, art, hiking, and camping, are Jefferson, Okanagan, San Juan, Island, Kitsap, Snohomish, Kittitas, Grant and Douglas.
“We’re thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to expand our program and support youth from diverse communities who are most impacted by lack of access to nature,” said Alfonso Orozco, The Nature Conservancy’s volunteer and outdoor experiences manager.
TNC will work with partner organizations like World Relief, which serves refugees and immigrants in the greater Seattle area, often giving newcomers their first exposure to the Western states. The grant will cover transportation, supplies, meals, development of educational toolkits and stipends to trip leaders.
The Nature Conservancy’s 7,600 acre Ellsworth Creek Preserve northwest of Naselle links with the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge along more than five miles of Willapa Bay shoreline. Combined, these provide more than 15,000 acres of forested habitat that benefits the marbled murrelet, a threatened seabird that nests on large branches in old-growth forests.
The Conservancy began buying land in the Ellsworth Creek watershed in 1998. It added 79 acres of timberlands bought from Vic and Debbie Boekelman in 2015. At the time, high hopes were expressed for potential long-term improvements in salmon populations in nearby streams and enhancements to hemlock, spruce and cedar stands.
Speakers at public programs have described it as a “living laboratory for forest restoration research.”
