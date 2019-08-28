OCEAN PARK — The Beach Barons Car Club congratulated Harvey and June De Grande of Richfield as winners of last year's Rod Run to the End of the World engine raffle.
Seen here loading the engine into the back of their pickup truck, Harvey stated they have been attending the Rod Ron shows since 1995 and have purchased tickets for the engine every year. Their winning ticket was purchased here at last year’s event, and Harvey remembers telling the crew selling the tickets that it year was his year to win.
Both stated they will be back again for the 2019 event, maybe with the engine loaded into something really cool.
