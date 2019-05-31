OLYMPIA — Anglers on a large portion of the Columbia River and many of its tributaries will no longer be required to use barbless hooks when fishing for salmon and steelhead beginning June 1.
In March, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to make the use of barbless hooks voluntary for salmon and steelhead fisheries in the Columbia River and its tributaries.
Due to Endangered Species Act permitting with NOAA, WDFW is unable to fully lift restrictions on barbed hooks in some areas at this time, including tributaries upstream of McNary Dam, including the Snake River.
Still, barbless hook requirements on salmon and steelhead fishing are being lifted across a broad swath of Washington waters, including the mainstem Columbia River from Buoy 10 to Chief Joseph Dam, and Columbia River tributaries from Buoy 10 to McNary Dam. Anglers fishing for sturgeon are still required to use barbless hooks.
The restriction on barbed hooks for salmon and steelhead will lift June 1 on the following waters:
A) Barbed hooks allowed for salmon and steelhead:
1. Blue Creek (Lewis County), from the mouth to Spencer Road
2. Cispus River (Lewis County)
3. Columbia River, from a true north/south line through Buoy 10 to Chief Joseph Dam
4. Coweeman River and tributaries (Cowlitz County)
5. Cowlitz Falls Reservoir (Lake Scanewa) (Lewis County)
6. Cowlitz River (Cowlitz County); Barbed hooks are also allowed for cutthroat trout in the Cowlitz River
7. Drano Lake (Skamania County)
8. Elochoman River (Wahkiakum County)
9. Grays River (Wahkiakum County)
10. Grays River, West Fork (Wahkiakum County)
11. Kalama River (Cowlitz County)
12. Klickitat River (Klickitat County)
13. Lewis River (Clark County)
14. Rock Creek (Skamania County)
15. Tilton River (Lewis County)
16. Toutle River (Cowlitz County)
17. Toutle River, North Fork (Cowlitz County)
18. Washougal River (Clark County)
19. Washougal River, West (North) Fork (Clark/Skamania counties)
20. White Salmon River (Klickitat/Skamania counties)
B) Selective gear rules still in effect; barbed hooks now allowed:
Abernathy Creek and tributaries (Cowlitz County)
Cedar Creek and tributaries (tributary of N.F. Lewis) (Clark County)
Coal Creek (Cowlitz County)
Delameter Creek (Cowlitz County)
Germany Creek (Cowlitz County) and all tributaries.
Grays River (Wahkiakum County)
Grays River, East Fork (Wahkiakum County)
Grays River, South Fork (Wahkiakum County)
Grays River, West Fork tributaries (Wahkiakum County)
Green River (Cowlitz County)
Hamilton Creek (Skamania County)
Kalama River (Cowlitz County): From 1,000 feet above fishway at upper salmon hatchery to Summers Creek and from the intersection of 6000 and 6420 roads to 6600 Road bridge immediately downstream of Jacks Creek.
Lacamas Creek (Clark County): From mouth to footbridge at lower falls.
Lacamas Creek, tributary of Cowlitz River (Lewis County)
Lewis River, East Fork (Clark/Skamania counties): From mouth to 400 feet below Horseshoe Falls.
Little Washougal River (Clark County)
Mill Creek (Cowlitz County)
Mill Creek (Lewis County): From the mouth to the hatchery road crossing culvert.
Olequa Creek (Lewis/Cowlitz counties)
Outlet Creek (Silver Lake) (Cowlitz County)
Salmon Creek (Clark County): From the mouth to 182nd Avenue Bridge.
Salmon Creek (Lewis County)
Skamokawa Creek (Wahkiakum County)
Stillwater Creek (Lewis County)
Swift Reservoir (Skamania County): From the posted markers approximately 3/8 mile below Eagle Cliff Bridge to the bridge; from the Saturday before Memorial Day through July 15.
Toutle River, North Fork (Cowlitz County): From the mouth to the posted deadline below the fish collection facility.
Wind River (Skamania County): from 100 feet above Shipherd Falls to Moore Bridge.
White Salmon River (Klickitat/Skamania counties): From the county road bridge below the former location of the powerhouse upstream to Big Brother Falls (river mile 16).
C) Fly fishing only rules still in effect; barbed hooks now allowed:
1. Kalama River (Cowlitz County): From Summers Creek to the intersection of 6000 and 6420 roads.
This rule will be reflected in the new Washington Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet on July 1, 2019. Anglers are reminded to check the pamphlet for additional regulations and to learn more about selective gear and fly fishing rules. Anglers can also download the Fish Washington mobile app to see up-to-date regulations around the state. Visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.