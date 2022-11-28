Bayside Singers, an Ocean Park-based choral group, will be presenting two Christmas concerts in December. The first will be at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The second will be at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
These will be the first concerts presented under the direction of the group’s new director, Sue Wasienko, and with the accompaniment of Ferrell Hornsby.
The group struggled with the impact of the pandemic, but has begun to grow and thrive again, and the singers are happy to be presenting a number of Christmas songs, including “Baby Born a King,” “Go Tell it On The Mountain,” “The Christmas Waltz,” and “Sleigh Ride.” A selection of songs from other genres will also be performed.
The concerts, entitled “Sing On!” will serve both to recognize the chorale’s fifteen years of existence, and to pay tribute to Barbara Poulshock, an early accompanist and long-time director who passed away in August of 2022. Several of her original compositions will be featured in the program.
Admission is by freewill donation, and additional donations for the refreshments that will be served are most welcome. In addition, because the group has struggled financially following the pandemic, a “Take Home Treat” bake sale featuring holiday desserts will take place at each of the concerts. Suggested donation amounts will be listed for those items.
In presenting these concerts, the singers hope to bring a spirit of joy and hope to the holiday season. Anyone with questions may contact President Kathy Hanna at 360-244-1827.
