Bayside Singers 11-2022

The Bayside Singers are looking forward to performing holiday shows.

 Contributed photo

Bayside Singers, an Ocean Park-based choral group, will be presenting two Christmas concerts in December. The first will be at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The second will be at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

These will be the first concerts presented under the direction of the group’s new director, Sue Wasienko, and with the accompaniment of Ferrell Hornsby.

