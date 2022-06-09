The Beach Ballet students showcased their skills to “Dance of the Hours” from Ponchielli’s opera “La Gioconda.” The team includes Elsa Linquist, Mya Simpson, Pepper Weldon, Allison Morrison, Claire Rogers, Samantha Waterbury and Ava Wilson.
Lyla Inskeep, left, and Pepper Weldon earned significant awards for Beach Ballet studio at a recent “I Love Dance” event in Seattle.
Submitted photo
The Beach Ballet students showcased their skills to “Dance of the Hours” from Ponchielli’s opera “La Gioconda.” The team includes Elsa Linquist, Mya Simpson, Pepper Weldon, Allison Morrison, Claire Rogers, Samantha Waterbury and Ava Wilson.
Submitted photo
The energetic dance mix “Pulstar” was chosen by the acrobatic squad. Members are Claire Rogers, Harper Allen, Allison Morrison, Samantha Waterbury and Alliyah Campbell.
And members of the Tsunami Dance Team proved their skill at a recent regional gathering in Seattle.
Beach Ballet had seven entries in the “I Love Dance” event at the Seattle Airport Hilton and Conference Center last month.
Lead instructor Cheryl Cochrane’s traveling team included Lyla Inskeep, Elsa Linquist, Mya Simpson, Pepper Weldon, Allison Morrison, Samantha Waterbury, Ava Wilson, Claire Rogers, Harper Allen, and Alliyah Campbell.
The girls danced in various styles including ballet, acrobatic and tap, coming home with several trophies.
Among the highlights, Inskeep, a seventh-grader at Hilltop Middle School in Ilwaco, and Pepper, a fourth-grader who is homeschooled, won first place for their student choreography duet “Bad Habits” and third place for their tap duet to “Candyman.”
Individually they earned second-place ballet awards, Inskeep for a dance to “Enemy” and Weldon dancing to “Empire State of Mind.”
“These girls were on fire at their dance competition,” Cochrane said.
“I Love Dance” organizes dance festivals and contests throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia.
Cochrane was surprised to earn a teacher award, but she was eager to share the credit with others. “Hats off to my two amazing instructors, Trinity Clark and Annika Kay, who added their expert choreography as well.”
Beyond fluid, coordinated movement, Cochrane noted other positive elements of her traveling competitors. “I am so proud of our dancers who brought poise and kindness to the competition,” she said. “They were perfect ambassadors to represent the Long Beach Peninsula.”
• The dance studio is gearing up for a busy summer. The group will present:
“Showstoppers” 6 p.m. Friday, June 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. Summer dance camp and evening intensive classes run July 5 through July 21 featuring ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap, acro, musical theater and crafts. A showcase event will be held 6 p.m. July 21. The studio is at 811 Pacific Ave. S., in Long Beach. For details, email beachballet98631@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.