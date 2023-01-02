Shucked oysters
Buy Now

Plan now for the popular upcoming Crab and Oyster Feed in Rosburg.

 FILE PHOTO

ROSBURG — Members of the Deep River American Legion Post are once again making preparations for their annual Crab and Oyster Feed. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Rosburg Hall.

“This is not one of those crab dinners where customers are run in to eat and then run out as fast as possible to make way for another group of diners,” said Post Commander Gene Strong. “Our patrons receive an entire evening of activities that include: happy hour; a meal of crab, all-you-can-eat oysters, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and garlic bread; a raffle; and a dance.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.