ROSBURG — Members of the Deep River American Legion Post are once again making preparations for their annual Crab and Oyster Feed. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Rosburg Hall.
“This is not one of those crab dinners where customers are run in to eat and then run out as fast as possible to make way for another group of diners,” said Post Commander Gene Strong. “Our patrons receive an entire evening of activities that include: happy hour; a meal of crab, all-you-can-eat oysters, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and garlic bread; a raffle; and a dance.”
The cost for the event is $35 a person. The cost for those wanting to attend just the dance is $5.
Happy hour is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. with the meal beginning at 7 p.m. The raffle begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by the dance at 9 p.m. Seating is on a first-come basis, so as long-time patrons know, it is best to get to the hall when the doors first open shortly before 6.
This year, there are numerous items to be raffled off, including a 6.5 mm Creedmoor rifle, a beef on the hoof, metal yard art, various gift certificates, and other items.
This annual event is the major fund raiser for the Post’s activities supporting veterans, their families, local students and community members in need.
Ticket sales are limited to 199 to make sure there is comfortable seating room for everyone.
There are still a very limited number of tickets available for those who haven’t yet obtained theirs and can be purchased through Ken Elliott (360-465-2274). For those who are unable to be present but want to participate in the raffle, tickets can be purchased from Elliott. Winners don’t have to be present as long as their tickets are filled out and legible.
