CHINOOK — The title comes from the concept of women “as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”

“Steel Magnolias” is the latest production of the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists.

Underlying the humorous banter of the six women when they gather in the beauty parlor is a sadder side, as M’Lynn (Raelee Erland) tries to encourage her daughter Shelby to make healthy choices as she copes with her diabetes and associated health complications. Katie Perez, seated, plays Shelby in the PAPA production.
Genice Normand, as hairdresser Truvy, right, suggests style options to a dear friend M’Lynn (Raelee Erland) while Clairee (Jane Schussman) offers encouragement in a scene from “Steel Magnolias.” Unlike the movie, the action of the play takes place entirely in the beauty salon and no male characters appear.

