Jessica Garcia, second left, plays Princess Anna and Aimee Meinhardt, second right, is her sister Elsa in “Frozen, Jr.,” a show based on the Disney movie, being presented by the Ilwaco High School Drama Club directed by Rachel Lake. With them are actors who play their younger versions, Aliyanna Hudson, left, and Alycia Figueroa. Performances are March 17-26 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco.
“Frozen, Jr.” cast members from the Ilwaco High School Drama Club include, back row left to right, Anna Smith, Jaxon Fisher-Pinto, Korbyn Tucker, Giselle Gardner, Keira Watters, Kara Meinhardt, Alaina Curry and Sophia Bailey. In front are Logan Siewert, Avalon Hildebrandt and Jay Schenk.
PATRICK WEBB
Olina Dalton-Gilbertson, center, plays Oaken and Blake Bell and Keira Roush appear as trolls in a scene from the IHS play.
Two suitors, Kristoff, played by Hayden Gentry, left, and Hans, portrayed by Paul Kuhn, are pictured with Jessica Garcia who appears as Princess Anna in the IHS production.
Young Ilwaco actors are hoping a play with a chilly title will warm audience’s hearts.
“Frozen, Jr.” is being staged by the Ilwaco High School Drama Club at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco March 17-26 with 7 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.
The show is based on the 2013 Walt Disney animated movie “Frozen.” It became a stage musical on Broadway in 2018, earning three Tony nominations. The “junior” version was specifically crafted for younger performers.
“Frozen, Jr.” takes place in a magical land of Arendelle, and features two sisters, Princesses Anna and Elsa. They are portrayed by Jessica Garcia and Aimee Meinhardt in the Ilwaco production.
Anna has magical powers involving ice, but accidentally injures her younger sister, setting in motion a sequence of unforeseen events which include a magical snowman called Olaf.
That role is played by Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto. “My job is to be funny and sassy — I am supposed to be the one that everybody loves,” the senior said.
The show rounds out her high school career, which with the exception of the covid shutdown, has been spent as part of the troupe.
“I think I enjoy it because it is a mix of getting to be a different character and being with these people,” she said, as costumes were issued for a rehearsal Saturday. “I have never felt as comfortable as I am with them. I have the most supportive friends in the world in Drama Club. It’s fun because they make it fun for me.”
A newer actor, fellow senior Olina Dalton-Gilbertson, has embraced her role as Oaken, which involves learning a comic dance and developing a distinctive European accent. “It’s such fun — I love being a part of it,” she said. “I have always wanted to do drama. My comedy is different. I like making fun of myself, so this is doubly interesting.”
The male leads are played by Paul Kuhn, Hayden Gentry and Ethan Shaw. The king and queen are portrayed by Korbyn Tucker and Avalon Hildbrandt.
Aliyanna Hudson and Alycia Figueroa have multiple roles, including young Anna and Elsa. Many characters, including trolls, servants and chorus members, are played by Blake Bell, Keira Roush, Jay Schenk, Logan Siewert, Kara Meinhardt, Keira Watters, Jaxon Fisher-Pinto, Giselle Gardner, Anna Smith and Alaina Curry.
Fisher-Pinto also works backstage with Lucas Prest and Aubrey Coulombe. Max Croy is in charge of sound and Andrew Gaerlan works the lights. Projection is managed by Julian Frazer.
Rachel Lake, the director, said the three-month rehearsal period has had its challenges, including disruptive freak weather accompanied by power outages. Additionally, costumes arrived just a week before opening night.
But the mood of the cast is buoyant as the performances near. “They are very excited about it,” she said.
