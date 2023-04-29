Penelope Chrysler-Michelin is a spoiled rich woman with an idea.

She has dreamed up a seminar called, “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps).”

0503 CO Naselle play2.JPG

Alia Lebovitz as The Host, center, has some questions for The Inspector, portrayed by Lewis Hoff, while the mysterious figure of The Groundskeeper, played by Klara Davis, appears at right. The play is directed by Karli Nelson.
0503 CO Naselle play3.JPG

Are those pearls real? Violet Normand, left, displays some attitude that tests the patience of Kenzie Larson on the stage of the latest Naselle Drama Club production. The two student actors will take turns portraying The Celebrity in “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps).”
0503 CO Naselle play4.JPG

A cast of enthusiastic Naselle students including these colorfully-clad actors plus some others who were not handy for the photocall will stage “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps)” May 5 and 6 at the Naselle School cafeteria.

