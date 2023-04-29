Penelope Chrysler-Michelin is a spoiled rich woman with an idea.
She has dreamed up a seminar called, “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (In 15 Simple Steps).”
And the Naselle Drama Club will offer a dinner theater production of the same name.
It will be performed on the Naselle School cafeteria stage 5:30 p.m. May 5 and 6. Tickets will be available at the door. But audience members wishing to enjoy a pasta primervera dinner are asked to make online reservations.
Alia Lebovitz, a Naselle High School junior, portrays Penelope, also known as The Host. Her role leads the audience interactions that the script demands. “I talk to the audience the most,” she said. “It’s not just performing for them, as it is performing with them.”
She said all the memorization has been a tough, but she is enjoying creating a character who is desperate for other people to like her. “In anything you do, if it’s fun it’’s easier.”
As the host, Penelope, she outlines her murder-mystery concept, including “setting the scene,” “choosing your mark” and “establishing motive.” To say more would spoil any surprises, but in true whodunit tradition, all the characters seem suspicious.
‘Team’
The play features another junior, Avalon Sullivan, as The Doctor, embracing the challenge of acting.
“It took me a little bit to get used to it, and be comfortable in myself, but I suppose you ‘just fake it until you make it,’” she said. “It teaches us how to work in a team situation and to be able to work together. There’s times when its rather chaotic, but that’s the appeal.”
The show is directed by Karli Nelson, a district bus driver and special education para-educator. A 2010 Naselle graduate, she savored her school drama productions on the same stage, and cherishes memories of portraying Ruth, the pivotal female character, in “The Pirates of Penzance.”
“For me, it’s full circle, having loved Drama Club, so being able to participate again with these kids is fun,” she said. “It’s special, watching the older ones come into their own and seeing the younger ones just spark for the first time.”
She has worked on productions with younger children, but this cast ranges in age from sixth graders to seniors. “Working with the middle school and high school is different,” she said. “It is always a challenge in a small school with conflicting activities.”
Seventh-grader Karsen Green will portray The Lost Traveler on Saturday; Arin Sabey will have the role Friday.
Green is delighted. “It’s an experience, being a character, and I’m having fun. I definitely want to do more.”
Thanks
Nelson has double-cast five other roles.
Maurice Drake and Roman Cousineau will play two characters, The Ladykiller and The Pianist, trading places on the second night.
The Gossip will be portrayed by Kaitlyn Steenerson on Friday and Elaine Hamm on Saturday.
The Celebrity will be Kenzie Larson on Friday and Violet Normand on Saturday.
And The Lawyer will be Kaytie Johnson on Friday and Cheyenne Metcalf on Saturday.
Other cast members are Vienna Gregoire as The Housekeeper, Kamilla Lozano-Bellingham as The Maid, Hannah Haataia as The Free Spirit, Klara Davis as The Groundskeeper, Chevelle Isom as The Writer and Lewis Hoff as The Inspector.
Addy Ruch and Normand are also understudying roles.
Nelson is assisted by Kayti Updike. She voiced thanks to Kelsi Nelson and Karl Johnson, prior NHS drama directors, for providing additional coaching and expertise.
The dinner will be prepared by Travis Boggs of Country Catering and served by Naselle students.
