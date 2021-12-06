ILWACO — Spooky costumes add mystery. Enthusiasm is evident. Just add volume, urged director Cheryl Cochran.
“Project — like grandma is in the back and she forgot her hearing aids,” she urged her cast rehearsing onstage at Hilltop School in Ilwaco Thursday. “Make it super-dooper big.”
Cochran — addressed as “Miss Cheryl” by just about everyone — is putting on another show.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” was creative talent Tim Burton’s quirky 1993 seasonal play that features monsters, vampires and witches. It started as a poem, became an animated movie then a stage show.
Choosing the somewhat dark fantasy for a middle school play, at a time when staff and students were starting to emerge from covid restrictions, was not Cochran’s idea.
“‘The kids begged to do it,” she laughed, then reluctantly admitted, “I hadn’t seen the movie.”
The Hilltop Drama Club will stage one public performance at 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission is by donation. Audience members must wear masks to fulfill covid protocol requirements.
Kidnap Santa
The musical features some of the best character names in modern American theater. The Hilltop production features seventh-grader Ophelia Wise as Jack Skellington, a leader of Halloween Town. Surrounded by ghouls, he becomes obsessed with celebrating a brighter holiday, mistakenly naming a Christmas character Sandy Claws.
But Jack’s nemesis, Oogie Boogie, played by Lyla Inskeep, hatches a plot to kidnap Santa, enlisting henchmen Lock, Shock and Barrel (Avalon Hildebrandt, Coral Couling and Aiden Bradshaw).
Along the way, the characters encounter Dr. Finklestein, played by Chris Espinoza, and his creation, Sally (Olivia Rohrer).
The mad scientist role delights Espinoza, a seventh-grader who appeared in the club’s May “Romeo and Juliet” production. “He is wise-cracking and arrogant,” he said, happy to explain his joy of appearing on stage. “I get to socialize and you get to be a character in an imaginary world and act as them.”
Six-grader Matthew McNeal’s unusual character is called Zero. It’s his first play, but already has brought rewards. “I like making new friends,” he said. “I am excited and nervous.”
For Inskeep, a seventh-grader active in the local dance community, being cast as the villain for the first time is a welcome change of pace. “ Being sassy is kind of fun,” said Inskeep, who also appears as the Easter Bunny.
Overcoming obstacles
Other performers include Daniel Parmer as Claws, Yoshi Hill as the mayor, Emma Sorenson as a corpse bride, Alyssa Ortez, a vampire, Lillian Oldham, a witch, Jemma Fiskvik, a newscaster, Michael Finley, a policeman, Anja Lemon, a monster, and Bryson Mendoza as Igor. Music is provided by Miles Bachand, who plays Saxman, and Haley Starr, who plays Catwoman.
Several students do double or triple duty portraying characters in ensemble scenes and some, including Jackie Barella, have been working as backstage assistants, helping Emma Grace Frame, the stage manager, who is also the narrator.
Cochran noted the production has faced considerable obstacles. “We have not been able to get into the auditorium and have been rehearsing in the halls and classrooms,” she said. One positive has been a grant-funded new sound system which she has been trying out.
The last word is with Dr. Finklestein. “It feels good when you have the best director in the world — Miss Cheryl,” said Espinoza. “When it coordinates together, it turns out great!”
