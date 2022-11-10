Trumpet player Helen Cassidy, a freshman, is among Ilwaco High School band students who have been busy rehearsing for the upcoming winter concert. The concert band and jazz band will perform 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. There is no admission charge, but director Rachel Lake said that donations are gratefully accepted. Funds go toward music department trips and projects.
The concentration is evident on the face of Ilwaco High School freshman flute player Daysia Benjamin as she practices for the upcoming concert at Hilltop School in Ilwaco. The IHS Concert Band is performing selections from “Lord of the Rings” and “Shakers Variants.” The Jazz Band is performing “Moondance” and “Cantaloupe Island.”
French horn player Daniel Brady, a sophomore at IHS, focuses on his technique. During one rehearsal, Ilwaco band members faced the challenge of listening to a piece of music and then turning to the printed page and immediately playing it.
PATRICK WEBB
PATRICK WEBB
