Robert Scherrer, left, plays Capt. Von Trapp, and Cindy Flood is his initial love interest Baroness Elsa Schrader, in a scene from “The Sound of Music.” With them is Jonathan Cole who portrays the musical impresario Max Detwieller.
Not all the characters are “good guys.” Matt Vineyard, seated, plays Admiral von Schreiber, here giving an order to a character played by Aris Campbell, left. With them is Anthony Brunes. The trio of actors play various roles and sing in the chorus of the PAPA production.
D. Caulder plays the butler and Anne Arana is the housekeeper in the Von Trapps’ Austrian home where much of the action takes place in the “The Sound of Music” being staged by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists. Arana is also in the chorus.
PATRICK WEBB
PATRICK WEBB
PATRICK WEBB
The cast of the PAPA musical “The Sound of Music” gathers for a group pose during a late rehearsal. The play continues for three weekends.
