Student actors from Ilwaco High School rehearse a scene from “Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” being staged by the IHS Drama Club this month. The musical fantasy will be performed at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco with shows beginning April 22.
ILWACO — Summarizing the plot of the latest Ilwaco High School musical isn’t easy because so much fantasy action happens in so short a time.
This description is gleaned from another production’s publicist. “The musical follows Percy Jackson, a teenager who newly discovers that he is a demigod and goes on an epic quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.”
IHS teacher Rachel Lake is excited to stage the production with her Drama Club students.
The show will be performed at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco 7 p.m. April 22; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 23; 2 p.m. April 24; 7 p.m. April 29; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 30.
Tickets are $10, at the door.
The musical is adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. It became an off-Broadway musical in 2014, followed by a short Broadway run then had a national tour before covid shutdowns began.
The title character is played by Blake Bell. On a field trip, his teacher, Mrs. Dodds, asks to speak with him. Once alone, she transforms into a Fury, a mythological Greek demon of Hades. Thanks to a pen that transforms into a sword, thrown to Percy by his Latin teacher, Mr. Brunner, Percy manages to vaporize Mrs. Dodds.
Olina Dalton-Gilbertson appears as Mrs. Dodds, and also plays Ares, and Jessica Garcia plays Mr. Brunner, who is really an immortal centaur.
When Percy is rendered unconscious, he is aided by Annabeth, a young woman eager to prove herself, played by Gabby Bell. When he wakes at the strange Camp Half-Blood, there is a magical shell in his pocket.
Aimee Meinhardt portrays Percy’s mother and is also the Oracle, and Hayden Gentry is Grover, a character who joins Percy’s quest and turns out to be a satyr. Aarin Hoygaard plays Luke, son of Hermes. Other underworld figures are played by Paul Kuhn (Dionysus and Charon), Lucas Prest (Minotaur), Logan Siewert (Poseidon) and Ethan Shaw (Hades).
An unusual character the young people meet on their travels, Aunty Em, is played by Kaylynn Ward, and turns out to be Medusa. Ward also plays a Camp Half-Blood camper, with Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto and Aubrey Coulombe. Kuhn and Coulombe also fill other roles.
Missy Bageant is assistant director. Students working backstage are Prest and Jaxon Fisher-Pinto, with Andrew Gaerlan, Anthony Skillings and Max Croy coordinating lights and sound.
The pit band consists of Braden Montgomery, Christopher Lake and Steven Garcia.
