When the Oyster Crackers recruited their fourth member, they believe serendipity created something sublime.
Long Beach Peninsula residents Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack had been performing together since 2017, occasionally inviting guest musicians to join them but mostly performing as a trio.
Their musical style crosses genres and blends various stringed instruments with acapella harmonies that they delight to perform.
When covid restrictions through 2020 curtailed in-person concerts, the group linked with a Longview arts group and performed online.
As they geared up to record “Home Grown Pearls,” their first CD of original songs, they decided they needed a bass player. They had one ready — but sadly he was in an accident shortly before their recording session at the Peninsula Arts Center.
Enter Phyllis Taylor.
‘Jump in’
A classically trained cellist, Taylor enjoyed a 40-year career as a graphic designer, creating illustrations for Indiana University.
She moved to the Long Beach Peninsula and embraced her retirement hobby. “When I retired eight years ago, I moved here and happily began painting what I wanted to paint.”
Through their shared devotion to art and music, she and Krause met through the Tempo Gallery in Astoria.
“I knew she played cello, so I asked her if she could put some tracks on the recordings,” Krause said.
Taylor’s version is a little more dramatic. “Bette Lu contacted me about possibly being their bass on cello,” she recalled. “Sure, why not? My first ‘rehearsal’ was a recording session. Talk about jump in with both feet! My ‘music’ was sheets with words and chord names.”
When the CD recordings were completed, her musical collaborators were mightily impressed.
“She was amazing, as she had to work with headphones with songs that were new to her and were already recorded,” said Krause. “We asked her to join us then — and we’ve been playing music together ever since.”
Busy
Taylor shares her performance talents widely. She is lead cello in the Columbia River Symphony, plays at her church and in a Baroque trio, and will be joining the North Coast Chorale for its May concert. “No improv with those groups!” she said. “Being an Oyster Cracker is so totally different from all my other music activities.
“I do have real music with notes on a few pieces where Rita and I do duets, but I have been playing a lot by ear. We experiment constantly with harmonies and what they want me to do stylistically as the bass voice. It has been so much fun!”
Expanding repertoire
The Oyster Crackers’ repertoire has mushroomed. “We knew six songs and performed at open mic at the Arts Center,” Smith recalled. “It took us a bit to learn enough songs to do a concert. Now we have to pick and choose and we keep adding to our list.”
Instruments keep being added to broaden the group’s sound. Mack, a guitarist, has learned the mandolin. Smith, who plays guitar, mandolin and violin, has just started learning the bowed psaltery, an instrument akin to zither and played with a bow.
Krause and Smith are productive songwriters. “We play about half home-grown songs and about half covers we love,” Krause said. In their February concert, four songs will be from a new CD of Krause’s songs called “Home Planet.”
Smith said the vocal element will remain their touchstone. “Our three-part harmony singing is still our forte, as well as our acapella songs,” she said.
Taylor finds that emphasis a stimulating contrast to her classical repertoire. “Plus working with guitars, mandolin and fiddle and the Oyster Crackers’ voices is a completely different and sweet experience. I am so happy Bette Lu and I met through our art.”
‘Impeccable’
Bill Svendsen is happy, too. He works year-round to bring live music to the intimate house-concert setting at the Peninsula Arts Center in Long Beach. He is a fan, and his venue will host the quartet for a late matinee 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The Peninsula has a amazing amount of musical talent that the Oyster Crackers are a part of,” Svendsen said. “They first played the Arts Center in 2018 and since then have become one of the Peninsula’s favorite groups. They have impeccable harmonies, showmanship, and with the recent addition of Phyllis on cello, a solid instrumental group as well.”
